GoI likely to invite six Naga political groups

DIMAPUR, Sep 10: The Government of India is likely to invite the “Working Group of 6 Naga National Political Groups (NNPG)” to hold political dialogues. The 6 NNPGs are GPRN/NSCN, FGN, NNC (parent body), NPGN/NNC (NA), NSCN (R) and NNC/GDRN (NA). These six groups came together in the latter part of 2016.

Reports are doing the round in Nagaland that New Delhi may invite the Working Group of the 6 NNPGs soon for the dialogues. However, it is not clear whether the talks will be held at the same table along with the NSCN-IM.

Of late, Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) and Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) and certain leaders are vocally campaigning that the ongoing Naga political dialogues should be made “inclusive,” while also demanding the content of the August 3, 2015 Framework Agreement to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Centre’s Interlocutor for Naga talks, RN Ravi had stated recently in an interview with Nagaland Post that “since the solution to Naga issue has to be inclusive there is ample space to accommodate all in the Naga peace process”.

RN Ravi also made it clear that “there will be only one peace process and one agreement because we cannot fragment the Naga issue” and they are “working towards signing a final agreement at the earliest.”