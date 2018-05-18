GoI-NSCN (IM) peace talk Don’t intrude into State laws : CSOs tell Centre

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 17: In protest against the statement of GoI’s interlocutor for the ongoing peace talk with NSCN (IM), RN Ravi in a National daily on April 26 regarding the finalisation of the peace accord, the Joint Committee of AMUCO, UCM and CCSK organised a sit-in-protest cum public meeting at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai community hall, Imphal West today.

A large number of volunteers from various civil society organisations participated in the sit-in-protest cum public meeting wherein many expressed apprehension over the statement made by RN Ravi.

The protestors also took out a rally from the community hall but they were stopped by police in front of Nupilan Complex. Later, some representatives of the CSOs were allowed to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the protest, AMUCO president Ph Deban said that the statement made by Interlocutor RN Ravi has many disturbing contents, such as providing autonomous Naga territorial council for Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and a common cultural body for Nagas.

He asked on what basis the proposed Naga territorial council is to be given in Manipur when Nagas inhabit every district of the State.

He opined that if autonomous Naga territorial council is given in Manipur then the administration of the State Government would be very limited.

He said that the Joint Committee has already highlighted the apprehensions of the Manipuri people due to the ongoing peace talk in the memoranda submitted to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other Central leaders in the past.

The memorandum also expounded the wishes of the people of Manipur and its stand on the integrity and interest of the State. The memorandum further conveyed that the people of the State are against any conclusion of the peace talk based on a particular community and demarcation of the State, he said.

However, the GoI’s interlocutor often made statements through media that are controversial and harm the common interest of the people of Manipur, he continued.

Asserting that the recent statement made by RN Ravi has the tendency to create a situation like the June 18 incident, Deban cautioned that if the GoI continues to make such attempts then the people of Manipur may exhaust their tolerable limit and a big uproar may break out any time.

He also demanded immediate clarification from the Prime Minister’s Office and Home Minister on RN Ravi’s statement.

Missives seeking clarification on the statement will also be submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office and Home Minister soon, he added.

UCM president Sunil Karam said that the Central leaders had assured in the past that the stakeholders concerned and Government of Manipur will be consulted before finalising the peace accord between the GoI and NSCN (IM) but the same was not done.

He asked the Central Government not to intrude into the State laws in enforcing any regulation in the interest of the people, saying arriving at a conclusion of the peace talk based on a particular community only is not acceptable.

He also pointed out that the proposed finalisation of the peace accord also contains enactment of land law in Imphal valley. This seems to be a calculated move of the Central Government to appease a particular group, he added.