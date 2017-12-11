GoI has ruled out integration, sovereignty : Kitovi WC seeks views for pol solution

Courtesy Nagaland Post

DIMAPUR, Dec 10 : Working Committee (WC) of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) held a consultative meeting at Niathu Resort with 25 apex Naga tribe organisations, civil society groups, women organisations, indigenous minority tribes etc. to seek views and suggestions for negotiation with the Government of India.

The meeting was initiated by the Working Committee of the NNPGs for wide consultations with the people in order to take up the agreed points with the Government of India.

Giving the keynote address at the consultative meeting N Kitovi Zhimomi, convenor of WC, explained that the agreed position on the Naga political issue was signed between the Government of India and the Working Committee on November 17, 2017.

The agreement reads:

“After several rounds of deliberations, the Government of India and NNPGs WC have agreed to resolve the Naga political issue through negotiation and understanding of each other’s factual positions and that the Government of India recognizes the historical and political rights of the Nagas to self determination of the future in consonance with the distinct identity. The two entities have agreed to work out the details of a relationship that is honourable, enduring and inclusive, peaceful co-existence with due regard to contemporary political realities.”

Kitovi also informed the gathering that the WC had signed the agreement with the Government of India based on the principle foundation of one “preamble”.

He also pointed out that since the Government of India had informed the NSCN (I-M) that sovereignty as well as integration were out of question, the same could also be conveyed to the WC. He therefore said that the WC has been holding meetings with various Naga tribe bodies to seek a consensus opinion on the points to be negotiated. “We will first approach the people and seek the agenda and therefore we have approached you to give us your charter of demands”, he added.

He said that unlike the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN (I-M) which is being kept secret, “our agreement is like a preamble and based on principles and talks would be held only under that agreement”.

After a marathon meeting lasting around six hours, the house agreed that all the participating tribe organisations, civil society and women groups, indigenous minority tribes etc. will submit their respective proposals in writing to the WC before January 15, 2018 for thorough deliberation and obtaining the consent of the people.

NTC president, Toniho Yepthomi called for unity among the Nagas by taking example from the six NNPGs which have come together for the common cause of the Nagas. He also appreciated the wisdom on the part of the NNPGs in signing the agreement and making it known to the public. They have done their part now it is the public to extend support to the ongoing political negotiation, he added.

CNTC president Hokiye reminded the gathering that Naga people talk of unity but before the Naga could unite, the NNPGs have done it.

APO president Dr Vilhusa Seleyi view was inclusion of Nagas as a whole and not only Nagas of Nagaland in the political negotiation. He also wanted inclusion of all the scattered Naga lands in the political process.

Ao Senden president, Imliyanger Jamir said the Senden “have come with an open mind” and would take back whatever was agreed upon for further consultations at the grassroot levels and then return with feedback.

ACAUT members Joel Naga on its part asked the NNPGs not to make the same mistake made by NSCN (I-M) but to consult before going for political negotiation.

He also suggested setting up back-up team comprising of GBs, intellectuals, members of NTC, etc , to assist the WC of NNPGs. Joel also suggested all tribes should give in writing on the “charter of demands” to the NNPGs having consent of the people and signed by the village councils. He also suggested that Naga should also sign a documents demanding that the election should be postponed.

NMA president, Abi-e Meru appealed to the other groups to join the negotiating table so that the political aspiration of the Naga people is fulfilled. She called for transparency and accountability on whatever deliberation and assured to extend service for the common cause of the Nagas.

CPO president Kekhwengulo Lea said that any solution should be with “one voice” since the struggle began with “one voice”.

DDSCF convenor Hekavi Achumi cautioned the NNPGs that any decision without the consent of the Nagas would not be acceptable.

Konyak Union president Manlip Konyak suggestion was that the problems of Nagas of India and Myanmar should be taken into account.

Lotha Hoho chairman, Mhao Humtsoe called for accommodative spirit in the event solution to the Naga political takes place. He also suggested inclusion of territorial boundary issue in the negotiation.

ENPO president, Khoiwang Konyak appealed to the NNPGs to table their charter of demands for the people to discuss before negotiation. He also demanded inclusion of Nagas living outside Nagaland.

Naga Council Dimapur, Rengma Hoho, Sumi Hoho,USLB, Yimchunger Tribal Council, ZPO,GBs Federation, Chang Khulie Setsang, ENPO, ENWO, DUCCF, IMTN, KTCN , Kuki Inpi, KTC, former addl chief secretary, T.N. Mannen, Z. Lohe and NTC member Theja Therieh also shared their views and suggestions.

Later, interacting with the media persons, GPRN/NSCN emissary to the collective leadership, Alezo Venuh, informed that the next round of talks with the Government of India would be held this month. He also asserted that the NNPGs would continue to engage with the apex Naga tribe bodies for wider consultations.