Gold bars worth more than Rs 1 crore seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 18: Customs Division Imphal arrested five non Manipuris along with 3606.1 grams (or 3.6061 kgs) of gold bars worth more than Rs 1 crore from different locations along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway.

The arrested non Manipuris, along with the seized gold bars were paraded and displayed before media persons at the office chamber of Ningombam Meiraba, Superintendent of Customs Division Imphal, today.

Briefing media persons, Meiraba informed that acting on specific information about smuggling of gold bars along the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway, officers of Anti Smuggling Unit, Customs Division Imphal, led by him, rushed to North AOC Imphal-Dimapur passenger vehicle parking and detained one Dilip Rajkumar Laljani s/o Rajkumar Mangandas of Thana Maharashtra on suspicion. During preliminary interrogation, the officers were able to detect two rectangular gold bars (cut from a 1 kg gold bar) having a marking as “Fine gold 999.9” of foreign origin which was being smuggled in the rectum of the said individual. The officer eventually seized another gold bar (weighing 399.9 grams) worth around Rs 11,79,350 at around noon from the spot. Ningombam Meiraba also said that the seized gold bars were meant to be smuggled from Imphal to Dimapur and eventually to Mumbai by train.

Later in the evening the same team of Anti Smuggling Unit Customs Division rushed to Koirengei and arrested four non Manipuris along with 16 gold bars while they were illegally transporting the gold bars in a winger passenger vehicle from North AOC to Dimapur.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sanjay Kumar Krishnani s/o Rajkumar Shyamdas Krishnani, Umesh Laxmanda Darda s/o Laxmandas Darda, Jayram Parbati Manglani s/o Pratabari Mangalani and Harish Nanikaran s/o Nanigram Asandas Shringi, all from Thane, Maharashtra.

He continued that the 16 gold bars were cut from 1 kg gold bar having the same marking “ Fine gold 999.9” and the arrested individuals were carrying the gold bars (worth a total of Rs 94,55,084) inside their shoes and stroller bags.

In connection with both the cases, Anti Smuggling Unit Imphal has seized gold bars weighing around 3606.1 grams in total and worth Rs 1,06,34,389.

He also stated that from April 1 till date, Customs Division Imphal has managed to seize 30 kgs of gold bars worth Rs 8 crore and has registered 21 cases of gold smuggling apart from arresting 22 individuals. Customs Division has also seized 1 lakh World is Yours (W/Y) tablets worth Rs 2 crore along with the arrest of one individual. The office has also seized miscellaneous foreign items such as cigarette and mosquito coils etc worth around Rs 3.05 crore in 17 different cases, along with the arrest of 4 persons apart from seizure of 4 Tata trucks involved in smuggling banned items.