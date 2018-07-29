Gold biscuits worth more than Rs 1 Cr seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 28: Customs Division Imphal arrested four individuals with gold bars worth Rs 1,20,08,100 from Pallel, along Imphal-Moreh road, yesterday evening.

The seized gold bars and the arrested individuals were paraded before media persons today morning at the office of the Customs Division Imphal.

Briefing media persons, IRS RK Darendrajit, Assistant Commissioner stated that acting on specific information about the illegal transportation of gold bars along Moreh-Imphal route, officers of Customs Preventive Force Pallel, led by its Superintendent, conducted intensified search of the vehicles coming along the route in front of Customs Check post, Pallel.

A Maruti Omni van (MN04-A-5143) with four people on board was detained for checking.

During preliminary interrogation the individuals were identified as Abdul Warish (29) s/o Md Abdul Majid of Lilong Khunou near Lilong PS, Rajak Khan (28) s/o Md Hayad Ali of Atoukhong Gram Panchayat Lilong Nungei, Md Rajauddin (27) s/o Md Alauddin of Lilong Khunou and a juvenile and it was revealed that they had smuggled some gold biscuits by inserting them in their rectum.

All four of them were arrested from the spot and the Maruti Van was also seized as well.

25 gold biscuits of foreign origin having a total weight of 4150 grams were recovered from the individuals and it is estimated that gold biscuits are worth Rs 1,20,08,100, the official added.

He continued that Customs Division Imphal have managed to seized around 200 kilograms of gold bars from the State (worth more than Rs 100 crore) till date.