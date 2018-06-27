Gold biscuits worth more than Rs 3 Cr seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 26: A combined team of Customs Preventive Force Moreh and Anti Smuggling Unit, Customs Division Imphal arrested one Md Askar (40) along with 40 gold bars worth more than Rs 2 crore from near Khudengthabi Assam Rifles check post, along Asian Highway number 1 Imphal-Moreh road yesterday morning.

Briefing media persons at his office chamber today, RK Darendrajit, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Division Imphal, stated that acting on specific information about the illegal transportation/ smuggling of gold bars along Imphal-Moreh road, a combined team of Customs Preventive Force Moreh and Anti Smuggling Unit, Customs Division Imphal, detained a Tata Tipper truck coming toward Imphal from Moreh before it reached the Assam Rifles motor vehicle check post at Khudengthabi yesterday morning.

The driver of the truck identified as Md Askar (40) s/o Salamutaullah of Bengoon Mayai Leikai was brought up to the office, along with the truck, for thorough checking.

While checking the vehicle, 4 packets of gold bars (each containing 10 gold bars wrapped in black tape) were found concealed in a special built cavity behind the driver’s cabin of the vehicle.

The 40 gold bars/biscuits of foreign origin weighed a total of 6.64 kilograms and is estimated to be worth a total of Rs 2,05,57,440.

The driver was arrested after observing necessary formalities in connection with the case.

RK Darendrajit continued that Customs Division Imphal has effectively seized a total of 27.5 kgs of gold biscuit in 20 different cases till date, amounting to a total value of Rs 8.5 crore along with the arrest of 20 individuals since the beginning of April.

He also said that apart from the seizure and arrest of gold smugglers, last week, Anti Smuggler Unit, Customs Division seized goods such as cigarettes, shoes, Godzilla anti mosquito coils along with two trucks which were utilised for illegal transportation of such items.

The seized goods items are worth around Rs 1.5 crore and the drivers were also arrested in connection with the case.

He continued that the seized gold bars will be deposited to SBI main branch at MG Avenue for disposal by the authority concerned.

Earlier, the seized gold bars/biscuits used to be deposited at RBI Guwahati and Shillong, but Ministry of Finance issued a notification directing the seized gold bars to be deposited at SBI main branch of the State.

A per the said notice, Customs Division Imphal have started depositing gold bar biscuit after getting the necessary permission.

On the other hand, Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended a gold smuggler along with 20 gold bars weighing around 3.316 kgs and worth Rs 1 crore at PVCP, Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district yesterday.

A joint team of Company Operating Base Khudengthabi and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Imphal, stopped a Maruti van ( MN 01 AK 4870) coming from Moreh to Imphal for checking at PVCP, Khudengthabi.

While frisking the driver and carrying out thorough inspection of the vehicle, 20 gold bars (weighing 3.316 kgs in total) were found inside the fuel tank of the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as Md Gayaauddin (28) s/o Md Noorjaman of Lilong Turel Ahanbi, Thoubal district.

Later he was handed over to DRI, Imphal along with the gold.