Gold rush for State players in National Pencak Silat Championship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 7: State players put up an impressive show by bagging 7 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze on the last day of the 4th Sub-Junior and Junior National Pencak Silat Championship 2018 which was being held at Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi AC Indoor Stadium, Guwahati since May 4.

In today’s under-12 Sub-Junior competitions, A Nirva (36 Kg), Th Kangleinganba (42 Kg), L Manglemba (52 Kg) fetched gold medals while N Priya (51 Kg) settled with bronze.

In the under-14 Sub-Junior competitions, S Robinson (60 Kg) and W Santosh (51 Kg) bagged gold medals while in the under-17 Junior boys competitions, Y Rohit (47 Kg), S Chingkheinganba (51 Kg) and Naobi Laishram (51 Kg) clinched one gold medals each.

With today’s medals, Manipur managed to grab a total of 26 medals with 16 golds, 5 silvers and 5 bronze from 29 players.

Expressing satisfaction over the performances of its players, Pencak Silat Association of Manipur said that the Manipur team could not become the team champions as only six players participated in the junior category competitions unlike other States which fielded more players in the said category.

The association also informed that four State players N Boynao, Th Johnson, H Bishan, Ph Australia and A Sarjubala have already been selected to attend a National camp under the supervision of a foreign coach to form an Indian team which will participate in the upcoming Asian Games to be held at Jakarta, Indonesia in August this year.