Gold rush to find antibiotics for drug-resistant super bacteria

Dr Irengbam Mohendra Singh

When there’s a trend for health, there’s also one for indulgence in germs. When I was a primary school child, we were taught that “Cleanliness is next to Godliness”. Probable invented by the God- squad. Science news this week in London, surprised me like anybody that, “Germ-free homes may lead to childhood leukaemia (bone cancer) since they are not exposed to enough bugs to prime their immune system at an early age.” Prof Mel Greaves, of the Institute of Cancer Research in London, said.

This is apparently good news for Manipuris whose children are exposed to multitudes of germs. That may be the reason why childhood leukaemia is rare in Manipur. As explained in my previous column, bacteria are a kind of germs, which keep evolving into tougher kind by mutation (random gene change). In evolution, mutation is necessary for an organism to change its genetic information for its offspring to adapt to hostile environment.

It has been 70 years since antibiotics revolutionised modern medicine by saving countless lives. Now they have become victims of their own success. In this early 21st century, scientists in the West, are desperately trying to find their replacements, as bacteria have become resistant to all the known antibiotics. And because money for scientific research is very costly, even Western countries are having difficulties to finance many vital research, such as finding antibiotics that can kill superbugs. In developing countries, money for research is being used for improving the standard of life for the poor multitude.

Bacteria, like other living things, want to survive and bear offspring. So they have developed ways of destroying antibiotics that kill them. In this battlefield they have won and become superbugs. Medically, we call them MRSA (Methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus). More recently, there are penicillin and vancomycin resistant enterococci (E-coli, ‘normal’ bacterial flora of human intestines). Antitubercular drug resistance to Mycobacterium tuberculosis has now become old hat.

MRSA are more common in hospitals. In 1961 British scientists discovered MRSA. The first case of this superbug occurred in the US in 1968. Over the years, strains of MRSA developed resistance to other penicillin-related antibiotics that work by destroying the cell walls of disease-causing bacteria, disrupting their repair mechanisms, or preventing cell multiplication.

In the UK, MRSA kill 10,000 people, and in the US 20,000 annually. Prof O’Neill, a global authority on bacterial infection, says that globally 7000,000 are already dying each year and predicts 10 million will die yearly by 2050. Prof Peter Hawkey, a public health and bacteriology expert at the University of Birmingham, UK, says: “The threat is very real. These figures are a wakeup call.”

A publication by Public Health England (PHE) in The Telegraph on April 27 2018, showed that untreatable superbugs have infected 36 patients between April 2013 and February 2018, including a patient who picked up “super-gonorrhoea” in southeast Asia, which was resistant to the two most commonly used antibiotics. [A single dose of 250mg of ceftriaxone by intramuscular injection with one tablet of 1G of oral aziothromycin].

Most deaths so far, involve people over 85 years of age, as they move in and out of hospitals and other health care settings like Nursing Homes; more men than women; often from septic shock. A highly virulent strain can kill one in 24 hours. Mortality rate is 20-50%. Recovery from mild sepsis is very common. Staph(lococcus) aureus, a spherical bacterium is commonly found on the skin (causing pustules, boils and abscesses that we find in Manipur and the rest of India), in the nose and throat of up to 25% of healthy people, who do not have any disease related to MRSA. British scientists have claimed in April 2018 that, they have beaten more than a dozen rival teams around the world in the race to find a new synthetic antibiotic. It’s an improved version of a natural antibiotic called teixobactin, discovered in soil by US scientists in 2015. They hope this antibiotic will kill the drug-resistant hospital superbugs.

A British doctor, Alexander Fleming, a Scot, discovered the first antibiotic penicillin at St Mary’s Hospital, north London in 1928. But penicillin wasn’t known until the US mass-produced it in parenteral (injection) form in 1943 for Allied troops. Penicillin, in large prefilled syringes arrived in Imphal in early 1950s. Alexander Fleming shouldn’t be confused with fellow Scot Ian Fleming, who wrote James Bond novels.

The existence of super bacteria is because of indiscriminate use of penicillin and other broad spectrum antibiotics by doctors everywhere in the world, more so in India. in the ’60s, in some hospitals in Delhi, a few orthopaedic surgeons routinely sprinkled penicillin powder during operations, because of a presumed lack of adequate asepsis.

Talking about antibiotic resistance, humans especially doctors, in developing countries, are blamed for overusing antibiotics. A major cause in the developed countries, is the preemptive dosing of antibiotics of chicken, pigs and cattle in cramped and unhygienic living conditions, to prevent infection and to promote growth. This encourages survival of the deadliest bacteria by mutation.

Dr Nick Brown, a Cambridge medical biologist, who directs global public awareness campaign called ‘Antibiotic Action’, says: “Attracting investment for new antibiotics is difficult. Despite the scale of the problem, which is ranked alongside terrorism and global warming as a major threat to mankind.

Dr Marie-Paul- Kieny, WHO spokesman said: “Antibiotic resistance is growing and we are fast running out of treatment options. And if we leave it to market forces alone, the new antibiotics we most urgently need are not going to be developed in time.” Dr Lloyd Czaplewski, an antibiotic investment consultant said: “In addition to the research for new antibiotics that are very expensive, other anti-superbug treatments include short-acting vaccines, ‘targeted anti-bacterial antibodies’ or agents to attack specific bacterial properties; and pro-biotic good bacteria, designed to crowd out disease-causing bugs.”

Meanwhile, bacteriophages – the viruses capable of infecting and destroying ‘targeted disease-causing bacteria’ like acinobacter baumannii have been found to be dramatically successful against an all-drug-resistant bacteria. It was developed behind the Iron curtain during the Cold war, with each phage having to be tailored to an individual patient.

A variety of international collaborations, such as the European Union’s Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) have been formed since 2013, to tackle the problem of funding unprofitable treatments. The IMI Has been overseeing a vast £620 million joint project between industry, academia and biotech companies. The IMI collaboration is also cooperating with the Combating Antibiotic Resistance Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X) funded by the US government, and the London-based Wellcome Trust medical charity. It has a £320 million commitment to identify 20 potential new antibiotics and get at least two of them into human trials by 2021.

In the UK, the use of antibiotics as growth promoters for animals reared for food, was banned in the 1970s. In January 2018, guidelines were issued by Public Health England, in the use of antibiotics: ‘Though acute sore throat like pharyngitis and tonsillitis, can be caused by a viral or bacterial infection, symptoms usually improve by themselves within a week and so antibiotics should be avoided. Patients should be advised to use pain relief drugs, such as aspirin and ibuprofen, and certain lozenges, as well as drinking plenty of water and resting. Antibiotics should be reserved for more severe cases that are likely to have been caused by a bacterial infection.’

