Gold worth Rs 5.3 Cr seized so far

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 14: Customs Anti Smuggling Unit Imphal has booked 16 gold cases with a total worth value of around Rs 5.3 crore, from April 1 till date, claimed RK Darendrajit, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Division Imphal, in connection with the arrest of two individual along with the seizure of 13 gold bars from different locations.

Briefing media persons at his office chamber today morning, RK Darendrajit said that acting on specific information about the presence of gold smugglers in and around Indo-Myanmar border, officers of Anti Smuggling Unit Customs Division Imphal and Customs Protection Force Moreh, conducted a joint operation along the Indo Myanmar border, near Sunrise Club ground, Moreh at around 4.45 pm yesterday.

During the operation, a lady identified as Amina Banu (50) w/o Abdul Karim of Moreh Ward number 5, was apprehended along with 10 foreign gold biscuits .

The gold biscuits weighed around 1660 grams and is worth Rs 51,75,880, he added.

In another operation, the officers of Customs Division Imphal were able to recover 3 gold biscuits at Pallel customs check post along the Asian Highway 1 Imphal-Moreh road.

He explained that acting on specific information about transportation of gold biscuits in a vehicle along the route, the security forces conducted frisking and checking at Pallel customs check post. During the checking of a Maruti Van (MN01-S-9775) coming from Moreh toward Imphal, three gold biscuits weighing around 500 grams and worth around Rs 15,52,764 were seized from the possession of one Md Sarif Khan (19) s/o Md Abdul Sattar of Moreh ward number 5. The seized gold biscuits and the arrested individuals were produced before the media persons at Customs Division Imphal Office today.