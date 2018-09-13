Goods worth Rs 3 Cr go up in smoke

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 12 : Items and properties worth nearly Rs 3 crore have been reduced to ashes in an inferno at a godown located in Old Checkon, Nongmeibung.

According to sources, the fire broke out at around 4.30 in the morning which damaged numerable items and materials stored inside the godown.

The locals dismantled the front door and tried to assist when they heard about the inferno. Later, the Manipur Fire Service and fire tender rushed to the area to control the fire.

The godown belongs to a private firms, M/S Thokchom Iboyaima & Sons of Thangal Keithel, Khuyathong and the owner has been identified as Hero Thokchom.

The one storey godown had stacks of cosmetics, incense sticks and packaged food and snacks.

Sources said that the fire spread quickly as most of the cosmetic items stored in the godown contained petroleum products.

Numerous items and major portions of the godown have been completely damaged, fortunately, no injury has been reported till the time of filing this report.

According to the Manipur Fire Service the source of the fire has not been confirmed yet but the probe is continuing.

According to a report submitted by the firm, items worth nearly Rs 3 crore have been damaged in the fire but it added that the total survey of loss and damaged items will be continued further.

A total of seven vehicles-Mini Tankers with water pump set, water tankers and fire tenders tried to help fight the inferno, said sources.