Gopal Dev Kangkhut triumph in Dhanamanjuri Kang Tournament

Imphal, Nov 30: Gopal Dev Kangkhut Yaiskul defeated Cachar Kangkhut by 10-7 to lift the trophy of the Dhana-manjuri Kang Tournament 2017.

In the 28th edition of the tournament organised by the Manipur Kang Association at the kangsang of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, seven teams in two groups had fought for the championship title.

In the final match today, with 8 lamtha, N Kamala of Gopal Dev Kangkhut won the best lamtha prize.

Her teammate G Naobi, with seven chekfei won the best chekfei award.

The award for the best player went to N Kamala and N Naobi, both from the winning team and who ended up with 14 scores each. They received a cash prize of Rs 1000 each.

The new champion went home richer by Rs 15000 and a trophy.

The runners-up had to content themselves with Rs 10000.

As consolation Bangladesh and Hailakandi received the third position in the tournament.