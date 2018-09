IMPHAl, Sep 26

Gopal Dev Kangkhut secured a 16-13 win over LAK in a group C league match of the 13th Chief Minister Trophy, 2018 for above 60 years which is underway at Chingthang Lairembi Kangsang, Bamdiar since September 24.

The tournament organised by Nambol Bamdiar Kang Association under the aegis of Manipur Kang Association features a total of 11 team clustered into four groups.