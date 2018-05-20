Government of nepotism, by the fascist, not for the people?

Sanatombi Angomcha

A people-centric government minds its own business and focuses on the principles of justice, socialism, secularism, equality, fraternity etc. Such a government frames policies which are for the larger interest of the hoi polloi. It is time to introspect if the incumbent government is people centric or simply posing to be so. Manipur Masala, through this space, takes on whether the incumbent government is a government that favors nepotism, run by the fascist(s) which is not at all meant for the larger good of the people or a government on which we can bank on our trust for a ‘difference’?

Growth and development are important but what is more important is to maintain law and order of the state and ensure that the number of crime drastically decreases during the regime of the particular government. Now let’s do a little math here. The rising number of crime against women and children in the last few months and the snail-snarling justice delivery mechanisms and institutions clearly provide an insight on how the incumbent government has successfully failed to prove itself a ‘people-centric government’. Forget the policies of curbing crime or assisting victims, the infamous assistance of a BJP politician to acquit an accused in the Thanga gang rape case (just because he happens to be his relative) provides a clear insight how favouritism is given due priority instead of assisting the victim to get justice.

All of us are familiar with who’s who of the incumbent BJP led government. Like a flock of silent sheeps merely following the shepherd who leads them on a wrong path, we prefer to remain dumb on certain issues which tickle our sanity from time to time.

The law enforcing agencies and their deliberate attempt to cover up wrongs of their babu sahebs (as in the case of Thanga gang rape case) also raises a question whether these ‘saheb fearing seefais’ will always put their dignity and self-respect on sale just to appease their babu sahebs.

It should equally tickle the sanity of those from legal profession on certain issues like for instance if rape is a non-bailable offence, why would the defense counsel of the accused (s) even try to seek bail on ground of continuation of education or of being minor? If such crime had happened to their own sister or daughter, would they still assist the culprits to walk free? A little sense and sensibility among legal practitioners is also the need of the hour to have a rigid and collective stand on finding out means and measures to curb such crimes and also to teach the culprits a stern lesson.

It has been incessantly noticed that many victims (especially those victims of sexual assault) are vulnerably prone to secondary victimization. Double or secondary victimization is an unwanted situation in which the crime victims are twice victimized or suffer double victimization. The re-traumatisation of the sexual assault, abuse or rape victim through the response of the individuals and institutions is an example of secondary victimization. And Manipur is one hell of an infamous state where the number of such victims keeps on increasing day by day like eshing echao.

It is also quite ridiculous that the fast track or slow track courts are not able to deliver swift and speedy justice to the victims because of many reasons more than one.

PS- Like the mushrooming number of private schools across the state which are attempting to provide quality education to the students, perhaps it would be a more feasible option to focus on the establishment of victim centric private court rooms where the trials happen at a swift and speedy pace and justice is soon delivered to the victims sans any impediment eh?