Government ready to talk : CM

IMPHAL, Sep 26 (DIPR)

Appealing the joint student body to withdraw the 48 hours bandh from today midnight, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has conveyed that the Government is ready to talk with the agitators so that both parties can reach an amicable solution regarding the MU crisis.

Speaking to media persons at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat Complex today, N Biren sought the cooperation of the people and urged all to advise and encourage the students and other stakeholders to come forward and talk with the State Government.

Reiterating that any issues can be resolved through dialogue, the Chief Minister said that the present Government is standing for the welfare of the people and will save the sanctity of Manipur University.

He appealed to the people of the State to make a collective effort in bringing normalcy and a peaceful academic environment in the university.

Biren said that general strikes and bandhs impact not only the economy of the State and the day to day activities of the common people but also tarnish the image of the State in front of the world.

He lamented that the representatives of the people, including himself, would not be hesitant to take part in any form of agitation on such sensitive issue, which affect the interest and integrity of the people and the State.

“The time has come to introspect the reason for imposing bandhs and general strikes in the State”, he added.

Biren further appealed to all the people not to support any unreasonable bandhs and general strikes called by some group with vested interests.

He also stressed that adequate security measures would be deployed during the bandh and directed all the Government officials to attend their respective offices during bandh without fail.