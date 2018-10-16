Governor felicitates Biren on being adjudged 3rd best CM On getting arrested teachers freed : CM says Govt helpless

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 15: While claiming that the State Government has been exploring all possible options to release the arrested students and teachers of MU, Chief Minister N Biren maintained that the Government is almost helpless when a case regarding the MU crisis has been already filed at the Court.

He also informed that he discussed today about the legalities of releasing the arrested students and teachers with MU Administrator Jarnail Singh and asked the latter to sit together with the complainant and discuss the matter.

He further said that he had also asked the authority concerned to take up disciplinary action against the police personnel involved in hand-cuffing arrested MU Professors while taking them to hospital.

Speaking to media persons during a reception programme organised by the Governor at Raj Bhavan today on his winning the distinction of being the third best CM in the country and the best CM among all BJP-ruled States, Biren asserted that the State Government does not consider the arrested students and teachers as its enemies and wanted to release them as soon as possible.

He continued that the State Government is almost helpless as a case has already been filed at the Court and the Government must abide by the law.

Pointing out that the matter of releasing the arrested persons of MU will be more complicated if the complainant goes to the Court again, Biren said that he asked Jarnail Singh to discuss the matter with the complainant to sort out the difficulties and to avoid any complicacy.

He then stated that he never thought he would be placed in the third spot among the best Chief Ministers in the country although he vowed that he would be working with the people of the State and for the people of the State at the time of taking oath as the Chief Minister of the State.

Lauding the Governor and his Cabinet colleagues for cooperating in the endeavor to work for the prosperity of the State, the Chief Minister assured that he will continue to work for the welfare of the people and to bring more development in the State.

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla asserted that an individual from Delhi has approached her about setting up a solar project at Loktak Lake. Saying that many individuals and companies have approached her to take up developmental works in the State in view of the positive changes taking place, she went on to inform that she was told by the individual that the project will be run in self sustainable manner and the State need not invest any money for it. Najma maintained that she had asked the individual to come back with a detailed report of the project to further consider the matter. The Governor also conveyed that a company has also expressed its keen desire to establish food processing industries in the State while adding that she had convinced it about the rich varieties of pineapple being grown here.

Appreciating that the State Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren has taken up many development works in the State within a short period of just around one year and a half, Najma Heptulla stated that the State’s fame has gone beyond the country.