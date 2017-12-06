Governor hails Kathak Kendras as promotors of Kathak dance

Imphal, Dec 5 (DIPR): Governor Dr Najma Heptulla today graced the inaugural function of the 2-day Kathak Utsav organised by the Kathak Kendra, New Delhi in collaboration with the Jawarharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy, Imphal at the auditorium of Manipur Film Development Society, Palace Gate.

Chairperson, AC, Kathak Kendra, Kamalini Asthana; Vice Chairman, AC, JNMDA, Prof Hijam Tombi Singh; Director, Kathak Kendra, BB Chugh and Director, JNMDA, L Opendra Sharma shared the dais with the Governor at the function.

Stating that the Kathak Utsav is the right place for the Kathak dancers to showcase their performances to the world as Manipur is popular for its rich cultural traditions, the Governor said, “It is a celebration of the performing arts that brings together legendary artistes, dance lovers, scholars and connoisseurs through dance performances, seminars, lectures and debates.”

Tracing the origin of Kathakas to ancient Indian history, Dr Najma Heptulla narrated that Kathak dance evolved during the Bhakti movement, particularly by incorporating the childhood stories of the Hindu god Krishna, as well as independently in the courts of North Indian kingdoms. Wandering Kathakas communicated stories from the great epics and ancient mythology through dance, songs and music in a manner similar to early Greek theatre, she said.

She appreciated the relentless efforts made by the Kendra in promoting and disseminating this art form adding that it will go a long way in popularizing and perpetuating this rich heritage.

“Regarding various deficit areas like lecture-cum-demonstration, solo dance items and choreographic techniques, the Manipuris have a lot to learn from their counterparts in the rest of the country”, asserted Prof Hijam Tombi.

Pointing out that she discovers new things each time she comes to Imphal, Kamalini Asthana shared her views that they can develop stronger ties and brotherhood with Manipur by conducting such festivals more often.

“We are presenting Manipur dance and music at Raipur and other places of India in December and through the various programmes of Kathak Kendra, the messages of love and peace will be flourished with the spirit of growth, delivery and evolution,” said L Opendra.

Nitya Parampara, Krishna Namah dances were showcased by the students of Kathak Kendra. Solo recital were presented by Guru Rajendra Kumar Gangani during the function. Tabla, vocal and harmonium, sarangi and pakhawaj were performed by Rahul Vishwakarma, Samiullah Khan, Ghulam Waris and Salman Khan respectively.