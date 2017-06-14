Governor Inspects Ima Keithel Grievances of women vendors will be looked into : Najma

Imphal, June 13 (DIPR):Governor Dr Najma Heptulla visited Ima Keithel, one of the biggest women markets in the world today, to look into the matters concerning the problems and inconveniences faced by the women vendors of the State after the January 2016 earthquake.

The Keithel Ima Lups and the women vendors warmly welcomed the Governor.

During her visit, she interacted with the women vendors of the temporary market shed situated near Bir Tikendrajit Park and later Ima Keithel No 1.

Interacting with media persons, Najma Heptulla said that the main purpose of visiting the market site was to personally look into the problems of the women vendors.

She said that if she could visit Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Loktak etc, she could also visit Ima Keithel which is one of the biggest markets in the world run and owned only by women, to hear their grievances.

Inspecting the temporary market shed, she said that the women vendors face a lot of hardships because of the delay in repairing the permanent market shed destroyed in the earthquake.

“We should take care of Ima keithel, the only market owned by women vendors. There are many problems in the temporary market shed such as lack of proper electricity supply, leakage during rainy season, hot and humid temperature during summer due to the tin roof etc”, she added.

She assured that as she had seen the situation of the market herself, she would talk not only to the State Government but also to the Central Government to sort out the problems and delays in the repairing work of the permanent buildings and also to talk to the Chief Minister personally about the problems faced by the women vendors.

The Governor further said that she would write to the State and Central Government as they have a responsibility to do something for the earthquake-affected areas especially the women’s market as many women of the State are the sole bread earners of the family and the market itself is the place of livelihood of the people of Manipur.

She added that she had suggested the State Government and the Livelihood Mission to do something for the betterment of the women vendors of the State.

Expressing her happiness on the 16th Annual Conference of North East Region Commonwealth Parliamentary Association to be held in the State, Najma Heptulla said that North Eastern States should work as a federation to solve their problems, development deficit etc.

“The North Eastern States should show their artistic talent and try to export the textile products to other parts of the country. They should join hands and work together for development and prosperity of the States”, she added.

