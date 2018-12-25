Governor leads in extending Christmas greetings

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 24: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla has extended Christmas greetings to the people of Manipur especially to Christian brethen.

Lord Jesus, an apostle of peace and non-violence, showed humanity and path to salvation through love, compassion, mercy, forgiveness and abdication of material elements, read the message of Governor.

“Let us all celebrate the birth of this apostle of peace while re-dedicating ourselves to the spiritual and ethical path propounded by him and live in harmony by following his value” Dr Najma added.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also greeted the people of Manipur particularly the Christian brethren.

Greeting the people, the Chief Minister urged all to listen and take the message of Christmas with utmost seriousness, shun involvement in any evil activity and involve in the work of spreading peace and harmony in the State.

Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda Singh has also greeted the people and wished that ‘the spirit of Christmas reach to all’.

Works Minister, Th Biswajit Singh also conveyed his heartiest greetings to the people of Manipur on the occasion of Christmas.

“This festive season let us spread the message of unity and oneness. May this festive season renew the spirit of brotherhood and peace in our State”, read the message of the Works Minister. Forest and Environment Minister, Th Shyamkumar also extended his best wishes for a Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous New Year. Saying that Christmas is one of the holiest holidays in the Christian calendar and a time for celebration of light, love and generosity, the Minister appealed the public to embody the spirit of the season by being generous with those in need.

Major General KP Singh, IIGAR (South) and all ranks of Assam Rifles too have extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In a statement the IGAR (South) expressed hope that the festival will herald an era of progress and prosperity in the region and promote unity, integrity and peaceful coexistence of the communities in the State. It wished that the divine teachings of Lord Jesus inspire all to contribute their very best for the welfare of humanity. “As the world lights candles for Christmas this year, may the light of love, kindness and compassion glow in every heart and may peace and goodwill prevail in our midst,” said the IGAR (South). Lok Janshakti Party and Machi Block Chairmen Association too conveyed their warm greetings to all the Christians of the State on the occasion of Christmas. The All Manipur Students’ Union too has extended its greetings on the occasion of Christmas.