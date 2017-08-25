Governor visits CRPF training hub

IMPHAL, Aug 24: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla today visited the CRPF training hub, Chil Chil in Kangpokpi district during which she interacted with officers and men of the Central armed police force.

During the visit, the Governor witnessed the various trainings underway at the training centre.

Pre-Induction trainees present at the training centre presented different drills before her, which were appreciated for their fitness and ability.

She lauded the role of CRPF in safeguarding the security and integrity of the Nation and protecting the National interest despite several constraints in the State of Manipur.

The Governor was extremely satisfied with the quality of the training imparted to CRPF personnel in the training node.

She expressed confidence that CRPF would continue to serve for the State and the country with the same enthusiasm, dedication and zeal in future too.

The fitness preparedness and swiftness exhibited by the trainees reassured confidence in the security being provided by CRPF to Raj Bhawan and the residence of Chief Minister of the State.

The Governor praised the dedication and commitment of CRPF in ensuring the supply of essential items, fuel and medicines during the economic blockade by putting in long hours of duty in the inclement weather.

She recalled the huge supreme sacrifice made by the officers and men of CRPF in maintaining sovereignty and integrity of the Nation.

She also praised the role and sacrifice of the family members staying back home.

During the visit, Vikram Sahgal, IGP Manipur and Nagaland Sector briefed the Governor in detail about the training programme.

Kalyan Singha, Commandant 86 Bn thanked the Governor for the visit and assured her about the commitment of CRPF for the State.