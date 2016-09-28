Governor visits Loktak

Governor Najma Heptulla today visited Loktak Lake and inspected the historic INA memorial complex at Moirang where the flag of the country was unfurled for the first time. Art and Culture Director K Sushila, LDA Director L Bhagatton, DC of Bishnupur M Harekrishna, SP of Bishnupur Jogeshchandra Haobijam and officials of Bishnupur district accompanied the Governor during her visit to the lake and the historic INA memorial complex, reports our correspondent. The Governor first visited Loktak lake and surveyed the surrounding areas and Sendra. Later she visited the INA memorial complex.

Incidentally this is the first trip that the Governor undertook after coming to Raj Bhawan. Speaking to newsmen at Sendra, the Governor said that she also plans to visit the hill districts to familiarise herself with the State and the people.