Governor’s Cup Fencing SWC emerge overall team champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 29 : SWC, Khongman bagged a total of 84 points and 30 medals, including 10 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze medals to clinch overall team champions title in the 14th Governor’s Cup State Level Fencing Championship- 2018 organised by Manipur Fencing Association at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak.

SWC also emerged mens’ overall team champions and claimed the Thangjam Gopal Singh Trophy while UPAA Kiyamgei clinched the overall women’s team title and sealed the Thangjam Ongbi Mani Devi Trophy.

UPAA, Kiyamgei who won the mini girls and mini boys team champions title with 10 and 17 points each were honoured with the Wahengbam Virbhadra Singh Memorial Trophies while Men’s champions SAI-RC were given the Aribam Nandakeshor Sharma Trophy. MPSC who claimed the women’s team title with a total of four medals, including 2 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze were awarded Hijam Ongbi RK Sanatombi Devi Trophy.

UPAA who fetched 10 points (one gold, one silver and one bronze) and became cadet boys champions received the Oinam Yaima Singh Trophy while cadet girls team champions, SWC were honoured with the Angom Nilmani Singh Trophy. SWC who also finished junior boys champions received the Wakambam Noidya Singh Trophy on the occasion while junior girls champions UPAA, Kiyamgei were given Wakambam Ongbi Keisham Ningol Angou Devi Trophy.

Final Day Event

The last of the championship saw sub-junior boys and girls compete for the top honours in epee, foil and sabre events. SWC, Khongman were able to claim sub-junior boys title with a total of 3 gold and 2 silver medal and sealed the Soraisam Renuka Devi Memorial Trophy. SAI-RC which won a total of 10 points (2 gold medals) emerged sub-junior girls champions and also get the Soraisam Renuka Devi Memorial Trophy.

Ok Demish of SWC opened the gold medal account for SWC today with a 15-08 win over his compatriot, Kh Yaiphaba in the foil final while SAI-RC’s K Abinash and Ch Ronel claimed the bronze medals.

N Manish of SWC beat N Benson of the same unit by 15-13 points to clinch the epee gold medal while A Thomba of MIISIKHOLL and K Kane of SAI-RC were to grab bronze medals. Tejbanta of SWC added the third gold with a 15-10 win over Maxi of KHSC in the sabre final while N Danison of UPAA and Satyananda of KHSC got the bronze medals.

SAI-RC’s W Sonia Devi sealed gold medal for sub-junior girls’ foil event with 15-2 win over N Asha Devi of UPAA while Venlentine of SWC and Ph Rebita of RSC won the bronze medals. S Nelcyrose Devi of SAI-RC fetched the epee gold with a 15-12 win over S Crownlady Devi of UPAA while Mana of SWC and Th Sandhya of UPAA claimed the bronze medals.

Abi of SWC registered the sabre gold with an overwhelming 15-8 over KHSC’s Jassy in the final while Jesmina of SWC and S Fiona of UPAA won the bronze medals.