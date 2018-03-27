Governor’s Cup Polo Tournament X Polo cruise into last 4 stage, K&MM Riding School post emphatic 17-0 victory in women’s opener

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 26 : X Polo Club, Wangkhei drubbed MPSC-C 10-3 in the last quarter final match of the ongoing 28th Governor’s Cup Invitation Polo Tournament 2018 (men’s) organised by Manipur Horse Riding and Polo Association at Mapal Kangjeibung today. Earlier, in the opening match of the 27th Governor’s Cup Women Tournament, K&MM Riding School notched up an emphatic 17-0 victory against Thangmeiband Youth Polo Club (TYPC).

In the last quarter final match of the men’s tournament, P Ojit did the star turn for X Polo Club as he hit 5 goals alone while H Muhindro struck twice. X Polo Club led the first chukker with a 3-0 lead with the goals coming from P Ojit (4.43′), Th Jackop (5.12′) and L Atangba (7.07′).

It was in the second chukker that P Ojit embarrased MPSC-C pumping in four goals alone in the 5.18th, 5.47th, 6.14th and 6.28th minute and handed his team a 7-0 lead.

The third chukker saw MPSC-C struck three goals against two goals from the winning side. Y Binoy of MPSC-C scored two goals in the 2nd and the 4.07th minute while his team mate M Surjit struck the last goal in the 5.34th minute. M Doren and H Muhindro scored one each in this chukker and made it 9-3. H Muhindro then chipped in the last goal to wrap up the game 10-3 and sealed their place in the semi-finals.

MPSC-A will take on MPSC-B tomorrow in the first semi final match tomorow while Chingkheihunba Polo Club will meet X Polo Club in the last semi final match.

Women’s Polo

There was no stopping Th Tanna in women’s opener as she chipped in 8 goals alone in this very one sided match and gave K&MM Riding School an easy 17-0 victory. Neelu RK was also on her best form as she struck 4 goals while N Ashakiran and Jetholia Th scored two goals each.

S Sangita of K&MM Riding School hammered the opening goal in the 1.14th minute before Th Tanna hit her three goals in the 4.05th, 6.24th and 7.04th minute respectively and handed their team a 4-0 lead.

Thangmeiband Polo Club did not show any sign of coming back into the game in the second chukker as well. Ashakiran of the winning side then carry forward their goal fest striking her first goal in the 1.20th minute while Neelu RK also opened her account in the 1.38th minute. Th Tanna then added two goals back to back (5.27′ and 6.39′) before Jetholia also scored her first goal in the 7.14th minute. The third chukker saw star of the match, Th Tanna show off her scoring skill hitting two goals to make it 11-0.

The last chukker was rather more entertaining as 4 riders of the winning side took their turns to add six more goals to give their opponents a humiliating 17-0 defeat. Neelu scored thrice in this chukker while Tanna, Jetholia and Ashakiran chipped in one goal apiece.