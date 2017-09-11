Governor’s, RK Sanatombi Devi Awards 2017 conferred Education Min calls for equal contribution to society via education

IMPHAL, Sep 10 (DIPR): Education is not just to get employment but to find solutions of the problems faced by the society. Everyone in the society should think of how they can contribute for the betterment and development of the society through education, stated Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh.

He was speaking as chief guest at the award distribution ceremony of the Governor’s Award, 2017; Rajkumari Sanatombi Devi Award, 2017 and Prize Distribution at the Asha Jina Complex, organised by the Managing Committee of Rajkumari Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya, Haotal (Pangei).

The Minister observed that educated people if, failed to think and work for upliftment of the society then the education that was imparted to them was not done correctly and when the educated and experienced people become the solution seekers, finding answers to the problems of the society then only, they will become the source of joy.

Lauding the award recipients, he said that they must be self disciplined, putting extra effort to their duties and task. The young and fresh minds need to be groomed with ability to let them become facilitators and mentors by inculcating them with certain principles and values which will never change with the change of time, he asserted.

He pointed out that children need to be made to learn to think and they should never be imposed of what they should and should not do, setting limitation of their ideas and views.

The children should always be encouraged of their achievements or failure to make them become a better human Therefore, the present norms of mechanising the children between school, tuition and home work is possible need to be deviated, he maintained.

Taking part in the ceremony, MLA of Konthoujam Assembly Constituency, Dr Sapam Rajan Singh said that having faith, hope and perseverance will help to excel in life. Children need to be guided properly in the right direction, with the advancement of technology. Education is to have skill, knowledge, values, believe and good habits to make one able to make the right choice, he noted.

On the occasion, the Governor’s Award, 2017 for best Student of RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya was presented to Kulsum Alisha Khan of RK Sanatombi Devi Vidyalaya.

RK Sanatombi Devi Award, 2017 for individuals from different professions for their outstanding performances in their respective fields was also conferred. The awards for Topper HSLC Exam, 2017 was presented to Priyanka Moirangthem of Nirmalabas School. Award for best teacher was given to Dr Chungkham Indira Devi, Lecturer in Chemistry, Johnstone Higher Secondary School.

In the field of sports, five awards were bestowed to Chungkham Parbati (Armwrestling); Khusboorani Laishram (Fencing); Irom Matouleibi Devi (Cycling); Sulina Ningombam (Mountaineering & Trekking) and Oinam Khumanleima Chanu (Taekwondo).

Ninglumla, ASI, Shirui village, Ukhrul district was conferred for excellence as Traffic Police. The awards and prize distribution ceremony was attended by scholars, teachers and students.