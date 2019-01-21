Govt asked to take stand against CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 20: The All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) has demanded the BJP led State Government to make a clear cut stand regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 and to call an emergency State Assembly session, so as to ease the apprehension of the people.

A press release issued by the secretary publicity of AMUCO today stated that it is high time for all the political parties affiliated to BJP as well as the political parties in the Opposition bench to keep their party’s high commands as secondary and to instead focus on protecting and saving the future of the indigenous people of the State and the NE region as a whole.

Demanding all the political parties to take a concrete stand against the Bill at the earliest, AMUCO appealed to all those concerned to act in the interest of the people and to ease the confusion and fear among the public.

It then reasoned that all the politicians who were born and grew up in Manipur, should not act against the State and its people.

On the other hand, MSAD has also demanded the State Government to take a bold step against the CAB and to join the people’s movement against the Bill in the State and the NE region, instead of making diplomatic statements to the people. It may be mentioned that a large number of womenfolk, under the aegis of SSUM, MSAD, RSF, AMMSO and AMPSUM staged sit in protests at Keishampat Thokchom and Keishamthong Moirangningthou Leirak today protesting the Bill.