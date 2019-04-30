Govt bans all unauthorised boats/vessels

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30: In the wake of the three persons disappearing at Mapithel Dam reservoir and another one in Imphal river, the State Government has banned operation of all types of unauthorised boats/vessels in reservoirs, rivers, lakes and inland water bodies.

No inland vessel/boat would be allowed to operate in reservoirs/rivers/lakes/inland water bodies of the State without permit issued by competent authority, said an office memorandum issued by the Chief Secretary today.

According to the office memorandum, the DC concerned is the competent authority to issue permit for operating recreational, tourism and fishing boats.

The Directorate of Transport is the competent authority to issue permit for operating boats/vessels for passenger and cargo purposes.

Permits would be issued on routes identified and demarcated by the Water Resources Department and LDA in case of Loktak Lake.

In case of reservoirs of Maphou Dam, Khuga Dam, Singda Dam and Loukoi Pat, the DC concerned would issue the permit as per the conditions laid down by the Water Resources Department.

Structural integrity of vessels/boats would be carried out by competent authority/authorised representative with technical knowledge and permits issued thereafter will be valid for one year which will be renewable after inspection.

Safety vessels/boats for operating inland vessels/boats would be strictly enforced and there should be life jackets on boats as per specification and other safety measures prescribed by NDMA.

No boats will be allowed to operate after sunset, before sunrise and during weather/cyclonic warnings, said the office memorandum.

Water Resources Department would put signage at prominent locations regarding depth, water flows including navigable areas, human activities, environmental factors and dam structures.

Even though the office memorandum said that it would come into force with immediate effect, it granted relaxation of two weeks for boats operating in Loktak Lake for fishing purpose to get the permit till May 15.



