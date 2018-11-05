Govt bans domestic LPG refills at Sangai Festival

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4: Use of domestic LPG refills have been prohibited at the food stalls of the upcoming Sangai Festival which is scheduled to begin from November 21.

An order was issued by Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Secretary T Ranjit today in this regard as well.

The order mentioned that use of domestic LPG refills which are privy to Government subsidy will be prohibited from use in major festivals like Sangai Festival and instead, greater emphasis will be given on the use of 5 kgs FTL and 19 kgs commercial cylinders.

The order specifically mentioned that food stalls like cafe and restaurant will have to use commercial cylinders and under no circumstances will they be allowed to use domestic ones.