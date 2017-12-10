Govt cracks whip against bandh sponsors, arrest 8 JAC members

IMPHAL, Dec 9: The State Government is prepared to take up strict actions against those who proposed to impose indefinite total shutdown from the midnight of December 10, in con-nection with the failure to declare the results of the 2013 Police Constable male recruitment examination.

This was stated by Soibam Ibocha, Inspector General (Administration) Manipur Police, on behalf of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat while speaking to media persons at his office chamber today.

He clarified that the State Government did not give any kind of assurance regarding announcement of the 2013 police constable male examination before December 7.

He stated that during the recent talks between the JAC of All Manipur DPC completed Re-recruitment Candidate of Police Constable Male 2013 batch and the State Government headed by the Chief Minister, the issue was discussed at length and the State Government informed the JAC that the enquiry might take one or two months time.

He clarified that the State Government, however, did not specifically give any kind of assurance to announce the result by December 7 as the State Government is not in a position to announce the result at the present stage.

He also stated that during the talk, it was pointed out by the State Government that there was also a Court order regarding the matter, directing a four members enquiry committee headed by retired Justice Mutum Binoy to submit an enquiry report before the Court on or before January 22.

The State Government had explained that it would not be possible to comment on the issue as the Court had directed the State Government to wait for some time .

There was no discussion with the JAC that would be to subjudice given the order of the Court, he added.

The enquiry is on in full swing at present and the enquiry report is most likely to be submitted before January 22.

Soibam Ibocha further appealed to all not to support the proposed indefinite total shut down and also appealed to all Government employees to attend their respective offices without fail.

He also appealed to all the schools and colleges to remain open.

Ibocha said that the State Government has further instructed all the concerned SPs of the districts to take up necessary preventive measures regarding the proposed total shutdown and to take up strict actions against those who support the total shutdown.

On the other hand, eight members of the JAC of All Manipur DPC completed Re-recruitment Candidates of Police Constable Male 2013 batch, were arrested by a team of Imphal West police commando at around 5.30 pm today.

According to a reliable source, a team of Imphal West police commando, led by OC Imphal West, Inspector P Achouba, arrested the eight volunteers of the JAC from Keishampat area.

The arrested individuals have been handed over to Imphal police station.

The arrest was made before the proposed indefinite total shutdown in the State from tomorrow midnight in connection with the failure of the State Government to announce the recruitment result of the 2013 police constable male examination, by December 7 despite the alleged assurance given to the JAC by the State Government in a meeting held on November 14.