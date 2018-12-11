Govt firm against rights violations : CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Dec 10 : Chief Minister N Biren has categorically stated that the State Government will stand firm against any act of human rights violation.

As observed in different parts of the world, Manipur Human Rights Commission observed International Human Rights Day at 1st MR Banquet Hall today together with United NGOs Mission, Manipur, Human Rights Alert, Human Rights Law Network and United Voluntary Youth Council .

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that befitting actions will be taken up against anyone involved in human rights violation and no offenders would be spared irrespective of their position.

Imposition of bandh or blockade is a challenge to human rights and there have been instances when bandh supporters reacted in a very crude and harsh manner against police during bandhs.

Nonetheless, the Government has been asking police to deal all public issues with a humane touch. At the same time, police personnel are also advised to use all their strength and courage while dealing with anti-social elements, Biren said.

Citing the bandh called today, Biren remarked that the bandh imposed in the interest of 2000 people challenges rights of around 28 lakh people and people now hate bandh and they are least bothered about bandhs as testified by total defiance of the bandh today.

It does not mean their grievances would not be addressed, said the Chief Minister.

Saying that the Government is awaiting judgement of Court, Biren appealed to all the candidates to wait for sometime.

Notably, the All Manipur DPC Faced Police Constable Male Civil 2013 Batch imposed a bandh across the State today demanding declaration of results of their recruitment exam.

Respecting or upholding human rights should not be restricted to the Government or police alone, no section of society should ever commit human rights violation, Biren said.

Saying that Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs too are human beings, Biren appealed to all the people not to violate their rights. It is a common knowledge that some people used to upload photographs and videos with highly offensive and vulgar languages in social media.

“Our society was a highly cultured and disciplined one. Any one who used the word ‘you’ (Nang) against his/her elder was severely reprimanded but today such beautiful social discipline seems to have vanished”, Biren rued

It is a fact that Article 19, Clause I of the Constitution guarantees every citizen right the freedom of speech and expression but citizens need to look at Clause II of the same article before exercising the right to freedom of speech and expression, advised the Chief Minister.

Biren said that the Government has been considering what kind of assistance can be given to families of the victims of fake encounters. What is going on inside Kangla is restoration work and history cannot be distorted, Biren said.

He also announced that a coffee table book which has a map of the kingdom of Manipur before the Seven Years’ Devastation would be released on the Statehood Day (January 21). MHRC acting Chairman Khaidem Mani and Law & Legislative Affairs Minister L Jayantakumar too spoke at the gathering. Police officers, advocates, human rights defenders and members of Manipur State Commission for Women were also present at the observation where a newsletter of MHRC was also released. HRA executive director Babloo Loitongbam, Prof Dr N Pramod and IGP (Human Rights) Vandana Karki presented papers on different topics in the technical session.