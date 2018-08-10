Govt-JAC talk today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 9: Following the assurance given by the Chief Secretary to the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO to revoke all prohibitions/bans etc imposed against the JAC and an invitation for fresh talks regarding the implementation of 7th Pay in the State, the JAC and the State Government will hold a meeting at the Chief Secretary’s office chamber located at Manipur Secretariat South Block, at 3 pm tomorrow.

Speaking to media persons, the JAC’s secretary general Laitonjam Biken said that necessary arrangements have been made for 15 members of the JAC to take part in the meeting tomorrow and added that the delegates will pressure the State Government to implement 7th Pay for the Government employees and pensioners from January 1, 2016, with fitment factor 3.68 and arrears, during the meeting.

It may be mentioned that three of the protesting employees’ associations, namely Manipur Government Services Federation, Manipur Secretariat Services Association and Manipur State Pensioners Union, had signed an MoU with the Government on June 8, following which the Finance Department issued an order on July 28, for the implementation of 7th Pay from April 1, 2020.

The order also mentioned that from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020, the employees and pensioners would be given arrears at the earlier rate.

However, JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO had been declining to come to an agreement with the Government demanding warrants of arrest issued against its leaders, show cause notice issued against its secretary general as well as various pressure to the JAC members from their respective Department Heads etc to be withdrawn first.

Biken said that in a new development, the Chief Secretary assured to revoke all of the bans/prohibition etc against the JAC leaders as well as invited the JAC to come for a talk, following which an emergency meeting of the JAC’s core committee, consultative committee, advisory board and executive council was convened today.

During the meeting, it was decided to constitute a 15 member team to go for the talk with the State Government, he added.

Biken said that the JAC warmly welcomes the Chief Secretary assurance to revoke all the bans against the JAC leaders as well as inviting the JAC for a talk regarding the issue.

He continued that the demands of the JAC will be discussed minutely and at a technical level during the meeting which will also be participated by Finance Principal Secretary as well as other officials.

However, the final conclusion will come only when the meeting is held at the Chief Minister level. As such the JAC will not suspend its ceasework strike, he added.

Biken continued that the JAC has analysed the order issued by the Finance Department on July 28 and claimed that the agreement on fitment factor 2.57 by some of the associations, is really unfortunate for the State Government employees, pensioners and the people. Charging that the leaders of the associations who signed the MoU as unqualified and unfit, Biken said that it is being predicted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce implementation of fitment factor of 3.70 for the employees of the country, on August 15.

It is also estimated that the PM will announce the extension of the pension age from 60 to 62, he added.

He further said that the JAC will pressure the State Government to implement 7th Pay from January 1, 2016 with fitment factor 3.68 with arrears.

Biken also conveyed that the JAC will also urge the Government to consider its 22 points charter of demand which even includes the establishment of a Manipur Staff Selection Commission for proper and unbiased appointment of various Grade III and Grade IV posts.

It may be mentioned that the cease work strike launched by the JAC demanding implementation of 7th Pay in the State has reached 141 days (it began from March 22).