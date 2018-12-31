Govt moots model maize cultivation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 30: A review meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren on the State’s agriculture sector deliberated on cultivation of maize in some select areas as a model initiative so as to reduce money spent in buying poultry and fish feeds from outside the State and at the same time augment farmers’ income.

This was conveyed by Agriculture Director Ph Rajendra by the sideline of a inspection trip to Koirou Loukon, Imphal East district today where a Rabi (crop) campaign is being implemented.

The review meeting held yesterday discussed and reviewed the activities and projects being implemented by Agriculture, Command Area Development Agency, Horticulture & Soil Conservation and Minor Irrigation Departments.

The meeting discussed about cultivation of hybrid maize varieties at Koirou Loukon on cluster basis and buy back the produces.

The State has been spending huge amount in purchasing poultry and fish feeds from outside the State. The policy of cultivating maize and buying back the produces is aimed at reducing the expenditure on procurement of poultry and fish feeds and augmentation of farmers’ income, Rajendra said.

During the meeting, two committees were constituted under the Chief Minister’s instruction. While one committee would supervise irrigation works, the other would oversee overall productivity, said the Agriculture Director.

As most agricultural activities are time bound, the Chief Minister instructed the Finance Department to release funds sanctioned by the Ministry of Agriculture in time.

Conveying that Agriculture Department appealed to the Chief Minister to earmark Rs six crore in the budget so as to avoid scarcity or unavailability of fertilizers during peak season, Rajendra said that the Chief Minister has been laying special emphasis in improvising irrigation infrastructure.

The meeting also discussed about providing farm machinery and equipment by giving subsidy of up to 95 per cent, he said.

Peas and mustard being cultivated at Koirou Loukon is quite successful so far.

Saying that there is shortage of water in the area, the Director assured that sprinkler sets and drip irrigation facilities would be provided at the earliest under the Prime Minister Krishi Sanchay Yojana which has a micro irrigation component. Informing that wheat has been successfully cultivated in some areas of Chandel and Thoubal districts since a few years back, Rajendra said that wheat cultivation would be introduced in other areas of the State. A DPR would be submitted to the Ministry of Agriculture shortly for the same initiative. The Agriculture Director inspected similar Rabi crops cultivated at Chalou, Lamlai, Sabungkhok and Seijang in Imphal East district.