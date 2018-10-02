Govt, MUTA, MUSA begin dialogue on positive note

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 1: Chief Minister N Biren and representatives of MUTA and MUSA held a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat this evening on the protracted Manipur University crisis paving the way for more such interactions in the days to come.

Notably, MUTA declined an invitation sent by the Chief Minister’s office for a meeting on the same issue on September 29.

Nonetheless, MUTA sent a written reply saying that they were unable to come for the meeting as MUTA’s general body meeting was scheduled at 1 pm of the same day.

Saying that they were looking forward to a meeting with the Chief Minister on another day, MUTA laid down certain conditions for holding dialogue with the State Government.

The conditions set down by MUTA included immediate and unconditional release of all persons arrested in connection with MU crisis and withdrawal of security forces deployed inside MU campus.

Leaving aside all these conditions, a first round of meeting was held between MUTA and MUSA on one side and the State Government on the other with some journalists acting as mediators.

Although MUSU representatives were not present at today’s meeting, they are likely to join the dialogue process in the next round, sources informed.

Apart from Chief Minister N Biren, the meeting was also attended by many Ministers and MLAs including Education Minister Th Radheshyam, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar, CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam and Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian.

Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu and DGP LM Khaute were also present at the meeting.

While hailing the meeting as a remarkable positive development, Chief Minister N Biren assured that the State Government will halt all its efforts to arrest and detain agitating students and teachers.

He further assured that the security forces currently deployed inside MU campus will be withdrawn, if necessary.

MUTA and MUSA representatives highlighted that all their agitation had been suspended before MU was re-opened on August 23.

Nonetheless, they expressed strong displeasure at the indiscriminate suspension orders issued by Prof K Yugindro and Prof M Shyamkesho.

Taking serious note of the point raised by MUTA and MUSA, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu took up the matter with Ministry of Human Resource Development Joint Secretary G Hosur over telephone at the instruction of the Chief Minister.

G Hosur reportedly assured that he would talk about the matter with VC in-charge Prof Yugindro.

It is reported that the meeting ended on a positive note and the next round is likely to be held very soon.