Govt okays over 600 die-in-harness jobs

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 20: The State Government has decided to recruit 658 applicants by giving a one-time relaxation to the protracted ban on recruitment under die-in-harness scheme.

The State Government has also given its consent to recruitment of 85 police Constables (male/civil) and 21 Riflemen within the 10 per cent quota of die-in-harness scheme.

Sources informed that recruitment under die-in- harness scheme will be based on seniority as recorded till December 7 last year. Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Personnel Division issued an office memorandum to this effect on October 18.

The total 658 applicants will be recruited in 16 departments within 20 per cent quota of die-in-harness scheme. All these applicants submitted applications to relevant departments on or before November 11, 2016.

A Cabinet meeting held on September 25 gave its consent to appointment of the 658 applicants and the meeting further decided to revise the rules of the die-in-harness scheme.

Although the number of people seeking appointment under die-in-harness sche-me is so large, only 10 per cent of the vacant posts would be filled up under die-in-harness scheme, informed the sources.

While the number of vacant posts was limited, the number of applicants seeking Government jobs under die-in-harness scheme increased every year.

Considering the swelling number of die-in-harness applicants, the previous Congress Government took a Cabinet decision to grant a one-time relaxation to the ban on recruitment under die-in-harness scheme and departments were notified to submit necessary proposals by November 11, 2016 for recruitment under die-in-harness scheme within 20 per cent quota.

Departments submitted proposals within the stipulated period and the number of applicants was 658.

The departments which submitted proposals along with the number of posts for recruitment under die-in-harness scheme were Education-S (338), Fishery (20), Veterinary and Animal Husbandry (80), Revenue (58), Labour-ITI (5), Commerce and Industries (5), Weight and Measures (5), IPR (4), Works (26), Tamenglong ADC (8), Senapati ADC (12), Ukhrul ADC (37), Chandel ADC (19), Churachandpur ADC (8), Higher Education (11) and Finance Department-Excise (22).

While files submitted by some departments for concurrence are pending at the Department of Personnel, files submitted by some others departments have been returned with a suggestion to re-send them after obtaining administrative approval.

All files/proposals must be submitted to the Department of Personnel within one month from the date the department issued office memorandum regarding appointment under-in-harness scheme after obtaining due administrative approval.

Departments which fail to submit proposals within the stipulated period would not be given the benefit of appointment within 20 per cent quota and there would not be any further relaxation on the ban on appointment under die-in-harness scheme, said the sources. With regard to the proposals for appointment of 85 police Constables (male/civil) and 21 Riflemen within 10 per cent quota under die-in-harness scheme, special DPCs were held from June 16 to July 17 last year and October 5 to October 28 last year respectively, the sources added.