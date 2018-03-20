‘Govt planning to meet shortage of medical staff’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 19: Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar has appealed to all to participate in the month-long Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign 2018 to be launched in the State on March 26 with the objective of minimising illness and deaths due to the diseases in the country.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration function of PHSC Sangaiprou at Sangaiprou Kabui Khul, Imphal West today. He said that taking children to hospitals/vaccination booths and getting timely vaccination is an unavoidable task of all the parents. Parents may feel that they are responsible if their children happen to meet the negative effects of the ignorance of timely vaccination/immunization, such as loss of their children or fatal illness in future, he remarked.

He elaborated that MR vaccination campaign will be conducted throughout the State, including in schools. The programme is a part of the Government’s goal to keep the children of the State healthy and free from diseases by providing timely vaccination, he added.

The Minister maintained that the Government is keeping top priority on health and education sectors for the welfare of the public and bringing all around development in the State.

However, there is still a shortage of doctors, nurses and other medical staff in the health sector, he admitted, adding that the Government is giving its best effort to fulfil the basic requirement.

To fill up the shortage of doctors in the State, the Government through Manipur Public Service Commission recently conducted a recruitment exam to recruit at least 300 doctors against the required 700. Only 53 candidates passed in the exam, Jayantakumar said.

He divulged that the Government despite facing financial crunch is planning to come up with a new design to meet the shortage of doctors, nurses and other medical staff .

The Minister assured the people of Sangaiprou that the PHSC would be upgraded as an Urban PHC in the future under the Central Government’s initiative of turning health sub-centres into wellness centres.

He noted that having PHSC in a locality is quite important, especially for the purpose of timely immunization/vaccination of children apart from conducting regular check-ups for locals.

The Minister also assured that all possible assistance from the side of Health Department will be provided to the locals of Sangaiprou, including issuance of wheelchairs to those in need.

Attending the function as one of the guests of honour, Ch Bijoy Singh, General secretary, National People’s Party (NPP), Manipur lauded Minister Jayantakumar for taking due initiative in the completion of the PHSC.

He said that having PHSC in a locality is necessary for keeping the locals healthy and for their welfare. Many common people silently bear mild/minor illness for a long time and subsequently they meet the resultant effects including fatal diseases in the later stages of their life. The function was also attended by Dr Manikanta, Additional Director, Health and Family Welfare and Manglem Kamei, Khullakpa, Sangaiprou Kabui Khul as the guest of honor and president respectively.