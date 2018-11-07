Govt, Pvt firm sign MoU for smart city project

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 6 : The State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IL&FS Township and Urban Assets Limited and Pricewaterhouse Coopers Pvt Ltd as a project management consultant for implementation of Smart City Project in Imphal at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

The private company will design, develop, manage and implement Smart City Projects under Smart City Mission in Imphal. The project will be completed within three years.

The MoU was signed after the State was selected in the second phase of Smart City Mission (SCM) and the Imphal Smart City Limited (ISCL) was incorporated on November 25, 2016, as per the guidelines of SCM.

It is also said that the Board of Directors of ISCL comprises eight Directors, including the Nominee Director of the Central Government and the Chief Secretary is the Chairman of the Board.

It may also be mentioned here that SCM is a flagship programme launched by the Union Government for comprehensive development of physical, institutional, social and economic infrastructure to meet the increasing demands of the growing urbanization.

The State Government was represented by Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) Department Director Th Harikumar and the private company by its Head-Urban Project (East and North-East) Chandana Roychowdhury.

The MoU was inked in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu and Secretary (Revenue) T Ranjit.

N Biren said that it has been the dream of every Manipuri to have a Smart City in the State. The project management consultant was selected through a transparent e-tender, he added.

The private company had informed the State Government that it would take around six months to prepare a DPR of the project worth around Rs 1523 crore, he said and added that he had however requested the company to complete the DPR a bit earlier because Manipur is a long neglected State.

Stating that signing of the MoU would pave the way for opening a new chapter in urban development in the State, N Biren said that the project would include key infrastructure projects like sewerage system, Nambul and Imphal river rejuvenation, development of Kangla, transport service, pollution control and other beautification activities etc.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his best wishes to the private company and MAHUD Department for speedy and successful completion of the project.