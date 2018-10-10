Govt re-initiates ring road plan

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 9: The State Government has re-initiated the plan to construct a ring road around Imphal city after the same plan was put off due to financial problems.

With the Asian Development Bank (ADB) willing to fund the greater share of the project cost in the form of loan, the State Government initiated due process to construct a ring road around Imphal city and preparation of DPR and road alignment had been already completed.

But the same plan was put off as the State Government faced a huge financial burden for payment of compensation to owners whose lands would be affected by the ring road.

Now, the ADB has agreed to provide the money needed for payment of land compensation as loan. As such, the State Government has re-initiated the ring road plan, informed a source.

As of now, the total length of the ring road is estimated to be around 47 Kms. There is a need for certain changes to the alignment already finalised. As such, the road alignment would be finalised anew.

It is estimated that around Rs 1108 crore would be needed for construction of the 47 Kms long ring road.

On account of traffic congestion at Imphal city, the State has been incurring a loss of around Rs 145 crore annually. Moreover, most of the major roads of Imphal city would not be fit for the ever increasing traffic volume by 2025, said the source.

The economic loss of Rs 145 crore caused by traffic congestion would increase to Rs 225 crore in 2025, according to the source.

If the economic loss caused by traffic congestion is taken into account, the loan which would be provided by ADB for construction of the ring road can be recovered within five years, added the source.