Govt reaches out to Farooque’s family

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 21: Expressing solidarity with Md Farooque Khan who was killed in a mob lynching incident, the State Government today provided financial assistance//compensation to the bereaved family members today.

CAF&PD Minister Karam Shyam led a team from the State Government including Manipur Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K Robindro, MLAs Th Satyabrata and Md Ashab Uddin, and visited late Farooque’s residence at Lilong Haoreibi Mayai Leikai today.

Taking part in the grief of the family members, Minister K Shyam said that Farooque’s incident will be the last of its kind as the State Cabinet has decided to take up necessary actions to curb mob lynching incidents in the State.

The Minister also handed over Rs 2 lakh as assistance to the father of the deceased, Md Nasib. A two minute silence was also observed in respect of the departed soul. It may be mentioned that Farooque (26) was lynched by a mob at Tharoijam in the early morning of September 13 on charge of being a vehicle lifter. Speaking to media persons, MA Jabbar, the convenor of the JAC formed in connection with the killing of Farooque, lauded the actions of the Minister and the Government officials.

He also lauded CM N Biren for hearing the appeals of the JAC and the bereaved family members and taking up various steps to bring justice to Farooque and the family members.