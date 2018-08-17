Govt ready to uphold people’s will : CM

Imphal, Aug 16 (DIPR)

As in other parts of the country, the State also cele-brated the 72nd Indepen- dence Day yesterday.

The State level celebration was held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles ground with Chief Minister N Biren Singh as the chief guest.

The Chief Minister hois-ted the National flag amid playing of National anthem.

Addressing the gathering, N Biren Singh urged the people of the State, both hills and valley, to join hands in protecting the oneness and integrity of the State and the country.

He said that the State Government is ready to uphold the people’s will and desire to safeguard the oneness and integrity of the State. The State Assembly is still kept un-prorogued by the Government so that a special session can be convened at any moment to- wards this end, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Manipur Legislative Assembly had renewed its stand to protect the integrity of the State by taking another unanimous decision in July this year. He expressed hope that the Centre would certainly consult the States before taking any decision regarding fulfilment of demands of the Nagas.

Regarding the Manipur University unrest, the Chief Minister informed that a high ranking official of the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development is currently camping at Imphal to address the situation.

N Biren Singh informed that the official had a marathon meeting with the representatives of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in his presence and Cabinet Ministers on August 14.

Stating that the two sides were so close to reaching an understanding, he expressed hope that an amicable solution would be brought within a few days.

He also mentioned about State and Central Government’s remarkable achieve- ments and pro-poor schemes.

He said that the NDA Government at the Centre had made outstanding pro-gress in diplomatic relations with different countries apart from bringing many developmental and economic changes.

Passing of OBC Bill 2017 and National Sports University Bill, 2018 could be mentioned among the latest positive developments made possible by the Central Govt, he added.

Likewise, the State Government has been putting in effort to maintain corruption-free and transparent administration in the State. With the setting up of an Anti-Corruption Cell, 310 corruption related cases have been taken up so far, he said.

The Chief Minister added that 33 officials have been put under suspension while one official has been terminated from service and appointment orders for 11 persons have been cancelled.

He also said that 10 officials have been given warning for indulging in corrupt practices.

In order to ensure transparency, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for recruitment in the Manipur Fire Service was done with full video recording, he said while adding that the same procedure would be followed in the recruitment of IRB personnel as well.

Stating that condition of NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam road) has now improved considerably, the Chief Minister said that Makru and Barak bridges are likely to complete by March next year.

Maintaining that another remarkable achievement of the State Government was mass drives against drugs and intoxicants, the Chief Minister said that huge quantity of drugs and intoxicants could also be seized within a short span of time.

Earlier, the Chief Minister reviewed and took salute from 50 different march-past contingents of BSF, CRPF, civil police, India Reserve Battalion, Manipur Fire Service, Home Guards, Traffic Police, VDF and Excise Department personnel, Forest Guards, NCC Cadets, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, college and school students.

Commandant of 5th India Reserve Battalion, Sh Jugeshore Sharma, MPS was the parade commander.

This year’s special attraction of the march past was participation by a contingent each from 15th Mahila IRB, Nagaland and 9th Battalion State Armed Force, Madhya Pradesh.

Eight band platoons of different security forces, Home Guards, Manipur Fire Service and Sainik School also took part in the march past.

Later, the Chief Minister also decorated three police officers with President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and presented Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 13 officers and personnel.

Recipients of the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service are Anand Prakash, IPS (Additional DGP-AP), Shyamchoron Singh Asem (Inspector), RK Tejbir Singh (Inspector) while the recipients of Police Medal for Meritorious Service are IK Muivah IPS (IGP-Adm), Th Bijananda Singh (Dy CO), A Basanta Sharma (Dy CO), Songlianthang Vaiphei (Inspector), Pamreingam Longpinao (Inspector), Nongthombam Ingocha (Inspector), Chabungbam Subol Singh (Inspector), Y Roshankumar Singh (H/C), Md Anuwar Shah (Havildar), S Sanatomba Singh (Havildar), T Abhiram Singh (Rifleman), Md Kayamuddin (Rifleman) and L Miralkumar Singh (Rifleman).

Medal for Excellence in Police Training 2015-16 was conferred to Priyadarshini Laishram (CO 7MR) and Md Riyajuddin (Subedar).

The Chief Minister’s Trophy for Community Service was presented to Dr S Ibomcha Singh (SP, Tengnoupal) and B Rishikesh Sharma (Inspector NAB) while the Chief Minister’s Trophy for Anti-Drug Campaign was handed over to W Basu Singh, MPS (SP-NAB), Philem Bangkim Singh (Sub-Inspector, Senapati district) and Gangmei Gaijon (Constable – NAB).

The Chief Minister also handed over the State Level Swachhata Award, 2018 at the occasion.

Kakching, Imphal West and Thoubal District received first, second and third prizes for the cleanest district headquarters respectively.

Prizes for the Swachh Survekshan 2018 for the cleanest towns of Manipur in North East region (population less than one lakh) were also distributed. Kakching, Kumbi and Mayang Imphal towns received first, second and third prizes respectively. Special Open Defecation Free (ODF) award was conferred to the Member Secretary MUDA.

Special prizes were also presented to Prasanta Oinam, District Manager, DeGs Bishnupur and Laishram Ranjeet Singh of Karimganj, Assam.

Ministers, MLAs, top civil, police and military officers, Government employees and general public also took part in the celebration.The 72nd Independence Day was also observed at Imphal East DC Complex at Porompat yesterday.

As a part of the observation, Imphal East DC Th Chitra hoisted the tricolour flag at the complex and also gave salute to the march past of police, NCC and school students.