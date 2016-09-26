Govt reshuffles IAS, MCS officers

The State Government has effected transfer and postings of 28 IAS and MCS officers. An order to this effect was issued late last night. As per the order, Works has been removed from Chief Secretary O Nabakishore as such he would handle the affairs of Cabinet only. Additional Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu has been the charges of Home and MAHUD while Letkhogin Haokip has been appointed as the new Principal Secretary (CADA).

According to the order, JC Ramthanga is the new Principal Secretary (SW/MI) while Vineet Joshi has been given the charge of Commissioner of Finance, Planning, Power,Higher and Technical Education and Resident Commissioner of Manipur Bhavan, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Commissioner (CAF & PD) has been given the additional charge of Cooperation while Commissioner (YAS) will handle the additional charge of Art and Culture as well. Commissioner (Transport) M Lakhsmikumar has also been given the additional charge of Education-S and BOSEM Chairman while K Radhakumar has been entrusted as Commissioner (Revenue/Works/IPR).

Sumant Singh has been appointed as the new Secretary (RD & PR) and Secretary to CM and Special Secretary (Cab & Conf/DP/ IT) N Ashok Kumar has been given the additional charge of Tourism. Th Chitra has been appointed as the Joint Secretary (Hr & Tech Edn), Education (U) Director and COHSEM Chairman while Robert Singh Kshetrimayum has been given the charge of Joint Secretary (RD & PR) and Mission Director of NRLM. A Subhash has been given the charge of Deputy Secretary (DP) MD of MSCB and Valentina Arambam has to take the charge of Deputy Secretary (RD & PR) and Additional Mission Director of NRLM while Ranjan Yumnam has been shifted as Joint Director (CAD & PD). On the otherhand, Rang Peter and Luckyson N Kasung have been appointed as CEO of ADC Senapati and Deputy Secretary (IT) respectively while Joel G Haokip has been given the charge of SDO/BDO, Lungtin sub-division.

Neena Sarangthem, Leiyaphi Rita and Polly Makan have been appointed as the new AO/IFC, Senior AO/Medical and AC to DC Imphal East respectively. G Shantikumar Kabui has been shifted as ADC, Senapati and PD/DRDA, Senapati while L Radhakanta and Ng Norenkumar have been appointed as Under Secretary (SW) Under Secretary (Agri) respectively. ST Rilung Anal is the new AC to DC Ukhrul and K Shyamchandra is the ADC, Ukhrul and PD/DRDA while AS Elias has been given the charge of ADC/Pherzawl.