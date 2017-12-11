Govt set to form ILP Bill panels

Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, Dec 10: Chief Minister N Biren has announced that two committees would be constituted to draft an ILP Bill and the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) would be revived.

Biren made this announcement while addressing media persons at the Hill Leaders’ Day held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

There must be consensus on drafting an ILPS Bill. A consultative committee comprising of all communities would be set up to discuss clauses and provisions of ILPS Bill which would be drafted by a drafting committee.

People’s opinions would be sought through media after the consultative committee and the drafting committee are formed, Biren said.

Legal and Constitutional experts would also be roped in while drafting the Bill.

Biren also informed that the MHRC would be re-activated and due process has been initiated to appoint its Chairperson and Members.

Punjab Human Rights Commission Chairperson Justice Ansari has agreed to take over the post of MHRC Chairperson and the State Government has written to the Government of Punjab seeking due consent.

Regarding the indefinite shutdown announced by the JAC of All Manipur DPC Completed Re-recruitment Candidates of Police Constables Male 2013, the Chief Minister appealed to the candidates to revoke their decision.

The Chief Minister clarified that he had never assured the JAC to declare the recruitment results within a deadline though he informed them that the Court had ordered the Government to constitute an enquiry committee and submit a report within two months.

N Biren added that he clearly told the JAC that the Government could not do anything before the submission of the enquiry report as the matter is sub judice.

As such, sudden announcement of an indefinite shutdown by the JAC is very unfortunate, he said while adding that the Government would not remain silent if the JAC goes ahead with the shutdown.

N Biren said that the State Government has taken up adequate security measures at all the border areas of the State to check entry of illegal migrants and thwart unlawful activities in the wake of Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and identification exercise of outsiders in neighbouring Assam.

N Biren said that a police station would be opened at Behiang at the earliest.

The Chief Minister informed that he would personally visit the interior village located along Indo-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district to lay the foundation stone of the police station soon after finalisation of site for the said purpose.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is planning to deploy IRB personnel at Kwatha as well.

Apart from opening an additional police post, around 60 armed police personnel had been sent to Jiribam to meet the required security manpower.

Jiri police had been strengthened and directed to remain alert as illegal migrants trespass into the State’s territory by crossing the temporary bamboo bridges built over Jiri river, he added.

The State Government is ready to consider villagers’ proposal for construction of a ‘welcome gate’ and opening of a police check post at Jessami in Ukhrul district, he added.

Responding to a query regarding the inconvenience faced by the people due to checking and frisking for long hours at Khudengthabi on NH-102, the Chief Minister said that all these problems would be eased out once a vehicle scanning machine is installed there.

The machine had already been procured and it would be installed soon after finalisation of installation site, he added.

He further informed that the Agriculture Director has been instructed to take up necessary measures in order to address the problem of Purum Tampak farmers who have been cultivating sugarcane on large scale but are troubled by absence of marketing facility.

The Chief Minister attended to 121 complaints and met around 500 people at the Hill Leaders’ Day from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) screened documentaries highlighting the achievements of the new Government.