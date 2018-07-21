Govt shuts down social media for 5 days

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 20: Claiming that some anti social elements are suing social media extensively for transmitting hate video message and other things through mobile phones which can incite the public, the State Government, has shut down all social media sites like Facebook and WhatsApp in Manipur for five days, as a security measure.

The Special Secretary (Home) issued an order late last night, directing all mobile service providers in the State to shut down all telecom services, except voice calls, in Manipur, under rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2007.

The order mentioned that to thwart the activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to the public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest by stopping the spread of dis-information and false rumours through various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook on mobile phones for facilitating and mobilising mobs of agitators and demonstrators. The order also mentioned that the ban will be in force for the next five days.

As a result of the Government’s ban, the people of the State have been completely cut off from accessing any social media sites as well as mobile phone internet.

On the other hand, with all of the telecom service providers shutting down their internet services following the Government order, the first round counselling for BE State Nominee organised by Controller of Technical Education was delayed till late afternoon after which the counselling resumed as normal.

On the other hand, many are questioning whether the Government ban will help in subduing the movement of the people. According to a source, the Government ban on internet and use of social media site has caused immense hindrance to the second round counselling of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).

The source claimed that the Government’s step is a complete and blatant exploitation of various fundamental rights guranteed in the Constitution including the Right to Life and expressed that it would be right for the Government to roll back its decision immediately.