Govt spokesman warns against abusing social media

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 20 : The State Government will appreciate any positive comment as well as positive criticisms given in social media but abusing social media will invite legal actions, said IPR Minister and Government spokesman Th Biswajit.

Speaking to media persons at his Sanjenthong quarters today, Biswajit said that it is the duty of the Government to correct all the wrongdoers and bring them to the right path.

A Cabinet meeting held yesterday resolved to take up concrete measures to check mob violence in the State. Mob violence projects Manipur in the wrong light and it impedes private investments in the State, Biswajit said.

Regarding road improvement work executed at Khongman within Thongju AC, some people were posting misleading and malicious comments in social media as if they don’t understand that abusing social media is a crime, said Biswajit and added thatthere have been many instances of initiating legal action for posting malicious and defamatory comments.

The road improvement work which included black topping executed by local people at their own expense is highly appreciated by the Government, said Biswajit who is also in charge of Works Department.

Nonetheless, a complaint was lodged at the cyber crime unit of police against some individuals for posting misleading and malicious comments to let them know that there is rule of law, he said.

According to their Facebook accounts, the individuals who have been abusing social media are Manglem Lamabam, Jamboi Thingu and Kishan Kangbam.

Subsequent upon the complaint lodged at the cyber crime unit, they were called to relevant police station. But they again circulated wrong propaganda that they have been arrested for repairing the road.

Clarifying that the complaint has nothing to do with the road repairing work, Biswajit asserted that a case was registered at the cyber crime unit for posting malicious, defamatory and inflammatory comments.

“There is nothing personal in the particular case and I respect every citizen of Thongju AC”, he said.

One Erendro Leichombam commented as if the particular individuals were arrested at the behest of a Minister for repairing the road. This is totally wrong and very unfortunate, he asserted.

One comment posted at manipur.com says BJP/RSS Government sent police to arrest people at night, Biswajit noted while asking the particular commentator whether he/she can corroborate what he/she posted in social media.