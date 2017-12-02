Govt stalls pending funds adding to ADCs’ misery

IMPHAL, Dec 1: Contrary to all their expectations of adequate devolution of powers which would enable them execute different development projects expeditiously, the Chairmen of the six Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) and all Members of ADCs (MDCs) have landed in a sea of misery.

Earlier, they had high hopes that the BJP-led Governments at the Centre and the State would empower them adequately so that they discharge their duties and functions fully but as of now their hopes seem to be misplaced.

Notably, many Congress MDCs switched sides and joined BJP with the hope that they can take up many development programmes expeditiously.

At present, BJP MDCs enjoy majority in three ADCs namely; Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Chandel while their coalition partner NPF enjoy majority in the remaining three ADCs of Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong.

However, the State Government has not yet released any pending fund for any of the ADCs till now. As such, the ADC Chairmen and MDCs are quite disappointed.

Some MDCs told The Sangai Express that buildings for model primary schools were constructed under NLCPR 2013-14 in all the six ADCs.

Necessary funds for construction of the school buildings were released in two phases. Even though construction of school buildings has been completed, the Government is yet to release the final instalment of Rs 1,15,00,000, the MDCs said.

In 2014-15, barrack-type quarters were constructed in all the six ADCs. After the first and second instalments were released, the third instalment amounting to Rs 20,00,00,000 has not been released till date. As such, the works remain incomplete.

The third instalments for construction of model primary school buildings and barrack-type quarters amounting to Rs 1,15,00,000 and Rs 20,00,00,000 respectively are currently deposited in Government account 8449.

The ADCs have approached the Ministers concerned repeatedly to release the total pending amount of Rs 20,15,00,000 but to no avail so far.

For different schemes sanctioned by the Government of India in 2013-14 for implementation in the hill districts of Manipur, the first, second and third instalments of funds had been released.

But the State Government is yet to release 10 per cent of the total sanctioned amount which is around Rs seven crore, they said.

In 2015-16 too, the Government of India sanctioned Rs 85.85 crore for implementation of different schemes in the six ADCs but the whole amount lapsed on account of the State Government’s failure to take up necessary actions in time.

Even as the BJP-led Government has coined a slogan ‘Go to the Hills’, it is holding back a huge amount of fund which otherwise must be utilised in implementing a number of development projects in the hill districts under the ADCs, they lamented.