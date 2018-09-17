Govt suspends SI, axes 3 VDF men

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 16: The JAC Against Mob Lynching of Md Farooque Khan alias Furkan of Lilong Haoreibi Mayai Leikai at Tharoijam has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the State Government today.

According to a press release issued by Ningthoujam Geoffrey, Secretary to Chief Minister, the MoA was signed at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

As per the MoA, the State Government will suspend the erring police personnel who were on duty, as visible in video clips circulated in social media, immediately. Departmental enquiry against the erring police personnel will be completed as per procedure preferably within one month. Maximum efforts will be made to arrest the remaining absconding persons who are seen to be involved in the lynching of Md Farooque Khan and seen in the video clips at the earliest.

The Government has already suspended one Sub-Inspector and terminated the service of three VDF personnel. A mass condemnation programme against mob justice will be held across the State with participation of all with the objective of creating awareness against this social evil. DCs, SPs will be entrusted with the responsibility of mobilising the public for the same.