Govt targets Dolaithabi, Tbl projects before LS polls

Imphal, Nov 15 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the State Government is giving prime focus to Dolaithabi and Thoubal projects and new Civil Secretariat building, and efforts are being made to complete these projects before the coming Parliament election.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the joint Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ day held at the Durbar Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today. Stating that construction works of these projects are now on in full swing, the Chief Minister said that widening of Imphal-Moreh road would also be completed in a time-bound manner.

On the other hand, N Biren Singh also urged the people of the State to uphold Manipuri tradition of extending exceptional hospitality and respect to guests and receive all the visitors with utmost decency during the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival.

In this year’s festival, N Biren Singh said, there would be around 140 stalls of different foreign firms, mostly from Korea, China, Thailand and Myanmar. Moreover, the Princess of Thailand, two Chief Ministers from Myanmar and the US Ambassador to India will also grace the festival, N Biren informed.

The Chief Minister said that he received a call from Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj regarding the visit of Princess of Thailand yesterday and added that he would personally receive the Princess at the airport on November 27, and necessary arrangements for a grand reception with colourful cultural presentations of different communities has already been made.

On the other hand, Sangai Run will be organised at Keibul Lamjao, Mao and Imphal as part of the festival, he added.

Stating that beautification of Imphal city is currently underway on a war footing, the Chief Minister informed that efforts are being put in to make traffic lights functional in 4-5 places out of 8 junctions before the commencement of the festival.

Saying that strict traffic rules would be enforced to maintain order, Biren urged the public to extend co-operation to the authority when traffic rule violators including driving without seat-belt and helmet are penalised.

He also urged all concerned not to call any type of bandh or blockade because it may give bad impression about the State to visitors. The Chief Minister said that he and his Ministers are ready for talks to resolve any matter.

The Chief Minister attended to around 400 complaints and personally met around 1200 people during today’s joint Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day from 9 am to 2.30 pm. Officials of Minorities and OBC & SC Departments, Education (S) Department, Directorate of Health Services, Social Welfare Department, Manipur Rural Bank and Manipur State Co-operative Bank Ltd., Directorate of Information and Public Relations and Manipur Police were deputed at the CM’s Secretariat complex to assist people.

National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) also organised a special non-communicable diseases screening camp under the joint aegis of National Health Mission, Manipur and Directorate of Health Services, Manipur at the complex for the convenience of the public. Officials and staff of Directorate of Health Services also imparted awareness on Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) and Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Manipuri, Tangkhul and Paite languages to the people who were waiting for their turn to meet the Chief Minister.