Govt to introduce sports policy soon : CM

Imphal, Feb 25 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the Government is trying its level best to roll out a Sports Policy so as to encourage and produce more sportspersons in the State.

Speaking as chief guest at the ‘Shannaroishingee Numit 2019’ held at Main Stadium, Khuman Lampak today, the Chief Minister said that in order to encourage sportspersons in the State, the Government has reserved 5 percent sports quota in Government jobs and is offering Government jobs to gold medallists in National and international tournaments.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of local clubs in encouraging youth to get involved in sports.

Stating that sports help in building discipline and character among children, Biren said, “We need to produce more sportspersons and reduce the number of hospitals in the State”.

He highlighted that sports helps in inculcating positive values which finally leads in building a progressive and healthy society.

The Chief Minister stated that Manipur occupies a prominent place in the field of games and sports in both National and international arena.

He mentioned that President of India Ramnath Kovind referred to Manipur as ‘Sports Capital of India’.

Manipur has produced a number of National and international players including 1 Padma Bhusan, 4 Padmashri, 18 Arjuna Awardees, 3 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardees, 1 Dronacharya, 1 Dhyanchand Awardee, 17 Olympians, Biren mentioned.

Minister for YAS Letpao Haokip, Secretary YAS Bobby Waikhom, Director YAS Armstrong Pame, officials of MOA and SAI, coaches and players attended the function.