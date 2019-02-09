Govt too against CAB : CM

Imphal, Feb 8 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has categorically stated that the Government strongly opposes the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) until a clause is inserted in the CAB which assures that Manipur will not be affected by it or the North East region will be exempted under the CAB or assent is given to Manipur People Bill at the earliest.

This was stated by him during a loan distribution to fish farmers event held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

The function was organised by Fisheries Department.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, the Chief Minister mentioned that the people’s apprehension over the Citizenship Amendment Bill is genuine.

He clarified that the Government is with the people and will fight for the people and the State and added that the Government feels the sentiments of the people and CSOs over the CAB and appealed to the people to refrain from hurting the sentiments of other communities during any agitation.

On the other hand, Biren stated that around 2800 fish farmers have been identified for the distribution of loans by different banks. For the first phase, altogether 247 beneficiaries are being given loans today, he said adding that a fish cold storage would be constructed soon in the State.

Fish feed making machine will be arriving soon, he added.

The CM urged the farmers and beneficiaries to repay the loan amount in time. He also appealed to the bank officials to find a solution so that the people/farmers can get hassle free loans. Mentioning that there would be self sufficient fish production in the State by 2020, the Chief Minister said that there are abundant water bodies in the State but there is shortage of fish production in the State.

Since the coming of the present Government, various welfare schemes for the welfare of the people have been initiated. The mission of the Government is to improve the living standard of the people and to make life easier.

SBI, UBI, MSCB, UCO, Allahabad Bank, MRB and Punjab National Bank distributed the loan amounts to the beneficiaries. Minister for Fisheries N Kayasii, Deputy Speaker K. Robindro Singh, Chairman MANIDCO Dr Y Radheshyam, Chairman PDA T Robindro, Chairman Manipur Pollution Control Board L Radhakishore Singh, MLAs S Bira Singh, Y Surchandra Singh, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Addl Chief Secretary (Fisheries) MH Khan, Director Fisheries Bidyarani Ayekpam and others attended the function.