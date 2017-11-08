Govt urged to repair Old Ukhrul Road

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 7: The Old Ukhrul Road that stretches from New Heaven to Tolloi Junction for around 29 kms is in a pathetic shape and needs urgent attention of the Government, said a statement released jointly by the Tangkhul Naga Long, Tangkhul Naga Zingtun Longphang and the JAC for the Development of Old Ukhrul Road.

The statement also appealed to the Government to complete the feasibility study and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to upgrade the road, which is currently undertaken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.

For the last three decades, this road, which is also a part of the State Highway and a sole link between the district and Imphal, has been subjected to total neglect by successive State Governments, mentioned the statement.

Back in 1999, a French consortium made an abortive attempt to upgrade the road. It conducted an exhaustive DPR but failed to make any progress due to the apathy of the Government. Fortunately, said the statement, the MoRTH has taken up a road-repairing scheme and a consortium of consultancy firms is presently undertaking an intensive survey.

However, frequent landslides have been putting off the work but what is more deplorable is the indifferent response of the Government, noted the statement and added the JAC for the Development of Old Ukhrul Road had to pool resources to clear the landslides in August 2017. Somehow the self-help enabled the completion of survey work and the submission of inception report.

The incessant rain only made the matter worse and not only it delayed the survey work, which is to be completed in the stipulated nine months, but also hampered the movement of vehicles meant for ferrying harvested crops, lamented the statement. The appeal to Government for help continues but as always it has kept ignoring even today.

The non-submission of appreciation letter and NOC by relevant authorities of the State had resulted in the premature ending of survey work under the Centrally sponsored road construction scheme. Earlier, it had also led to the refusal of MoRTH to sanction money for the inception report submitted by consultancy firms on April 19, 2017.

Public frustration is rife, said the joint statement and ended with an appeal to the State Government again for direct and proactive involvement to complete the feasibility study and prepare the DPR.