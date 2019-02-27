Govt urges Centre to implement NRC in Manipur

DIPR/Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Feb 27 : Leader of the House and Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the House today that the Government has urged the Centre to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State to help in the identification of the local residents and to check the influx of illegal migrants.

He was responding to a query raised by K Ranjit Singh, MLA of Sugnu AC, during the question hour on Day 6 of the 7th Session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

The Chief Minister further informed the House that recently 50 additional State police personnel have been sent to Jiribam district to tighten security especially in the border areas.

Police are patrolling using motor boats apart from frisking in the river near the border to keep a strict vigil, he said.

Replying to the query of MLA K Ranjit, the CM informed the House that a total number of 79 illegal Rohingya migrants have been arrested out of which 52 migrants have been sent back after completion of their jail term and remaining 27 are serving their term under the Foreigners Act.

Stating that local people were involved in helping the Rohingya migrants to illegally enter the State, Biren said that two local persons, one each in Moreh and Jiribam, were involved in providing duplicate Aadhaar cards to the migrants.

He said that the accused persons are absconding and both have been booked under the law of the land.

Biren further assured the House that both the accused will not be spared.

The CM informed the House that Rs 55 crore have been released by the State Government for the rehabilitation of the flood affected victims for the year 2016-17.

Biren said that there is no room for swindling the funds as the money will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

Regarding the accusation of forgery and non-receipt of the funds by the beneficiaries, he recommended that reverification of the beneficiaries can be done in presence of District Collectors concerned.

Replying to a question raised by Okram Henry Singh, Wangkhei AC MLA, N Biren said that the State Government has deposited Rs 33 crore for construction of a Manipur Bhavan in Mumbai after identification of a plot.

Regarding the construction of Manipur Bhavan in Chandigrah, he said that the State Government is communicating with the authorities concerned.

He further said that there is consideration for expansion of the existing building of Guwahati Manipur Bhavan at the backside of the complex. Responding to a call attention motion raised by K Ranjit Singh, the CM said that the State Government is doing its best to expedite the case of Pravish Chanam who was found dead at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on September 8, 2017. Tabling the call attention motion in the House, MLA Ranjit said that Pravish’s death is a sad one and there were even many rumours that his organs had been removed for trafficking. The People Action Committee (PAC) formed in connection with his death has called a 24 hour total shutdown from tomorrow evening, Ranjit added.

Stating that there have been many such mysterious cases concerning North East students in mainland India, the MLA inquired about the steps which have been taken up by the State Government based on the assurance it made in the past regarding pressuring the UP Government to hand over the investigation of the case to the CBI.

Replying to the query, the CM informed the House that an Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) from the State was sent to Uttar Pradesh for helping in the investigation of the case. He said that a Cabinet decision was taken on November 6 last year to urge the Uttar Pradesh Government to hand over the case to CBI. On September 29 last year, CBI wrote to a local Civil Society Organisation (CSO) in Imphal that the case is not suitable for them to probe as the case is under UP Police which is well trained and well equipped, he added. Appealing to the CSOs to call off the bandh/blockade as it delays developmental activities in the State, the Chief Minister informed that he is in touch with the UP Chief Minister regarding the case.

He also assured the House that he will once again request the authorities concerned to expedite the case.