Govt will not disappoint public: CM

Imphal, Aug 25(DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the State Government will always take people’s wish into account before any final decision concerning all issues of the State .

As such, the State Government has started consul- ting leaders and individuals from different sections of the society to seek their opinions on different issues.

He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the joint Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, today.

Regarding deferment of the special session of the State Assembly, the Chief Minister urged the public not to get disappointed as the State Government is ever ready to convene the session anytime if the need arises.

N Biren clarified that the special session was earlier summoned as there was an apprehension about the introduction of a Bill on a possible solution to the Naga issue during the recently concluded monsoon session of the Parliament.

However, it did not happen. As such, the special session of the State Assembly was also deferred, he added

Nevertheless, the State Government is still ready to convene the session anytime if required to take any decision to uphold people’s will, he said while adding that the State Government would always go together with the people in any State issue.

Biren said that a strong team of BJP Manipur Pra-desh had met Prime Minis- ter Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh regard- ing the possible impact on the State due to the Naga Framework Agreement recently.

There is nothing to worry as the Prime Minister had asked the State BJP team to trust him, he said while adding that the Central Govern- ment would consult the State Government if any final solution to the Naga issue affects the State’s interest.

The Opposition politicians in the State are still stuck in the past. They express whatever that comes to their mind. But the real judge are the people, he added and appealed to the people to judge by what they see with their own eyes.

Stating that the huge turnout on Meeyamgi Numit and Hill Leaders’ Day shows people’s confidence and trust in the new Government, he said that the State Government would put in best efforts to live up to people’s expectations.

The Chief Minister said that it is encouraging to see many youth and women turning up on these two days to seek support on entrepreneurship and self-employment from the Government.

The CM personally heard about 500 complaints and met around 1500 people.