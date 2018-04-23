Govt will work to implement 7th Pay: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 22: In concurrence with the BJP State unit’s executive committee meeting resolution, the State Government will work to implement the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission with respect to State Government employees and pensioners but a committee of 2/3 experts would be first constituted to look into all the financial aspects and other details, asserted Chief Minister N Biren.

A meeting of the BJP Manipur Pradesh executive committee was held today at Hotel Imphal here.

Speaking at the gathering, N Biren admitted that implementation of the 7th Pay is one common agenda of BJP’s election manifesto and its Vision Document.

The coalition Government led by BJP has agreed in principle to implement the 7th Pay and the Government has been taking sometime to work out a timeframe and the amount that would be required, Biren said.

As the executive committee meeting held today adopted a resolution to implement the 7th Pay, a committee of two/three members would be constituted to study all the details over a period of two/three months, and the Government will work to implement the 7th Pay, he asserted.

The executive committee has agreed to enact an Act under the Constitution of India which can protect the people of Manipur.

Noting that the Union Cabinet has cleared an ordinance under which all rapists would be awarded death penalty, the Chief Minister stated that the State Cabinet would adopt a decision to enforce the ordinance in the State as soon as it is approved by the President of India, if necessary, before the State Government tables a similar Bill in the monsoon session of the State Assembly.

There is no need for political mudslinging at the moment. Rather the Government must concentrate on its duties and responsibilities, Biren said.

He said that Directors for the SC and OBC Directorate and the Directorate of Minorities would be appointed within one week so that these directorates can start functioning.

Biren went on to claim that the incumbent Government has been enjoying people’s mandate and it has been performing well. District level development boards have been constitution for the Go to Village mission which would be launched on May 1, said Biren.

One Minister would be in-charge of each board and the respective Deputy Commissioners would be designated as vice-chairman or secretary.

These boards would be monitored by MLAs, ZP Members, Panchayat Members, NGOs and BJP workers, Biren said.

The Go to Hills mission is aimed at bridging the gap that existed between the hill people and valley people and now there is mutual trust among the people.

Irrespective of one’s religion, caste or community, all must work together for collective development, he said.

Hailing his Council of Ministers and the BJP MLAs, the Chief Minister stated that it was their cooperation and unity which has brought the Government to its present status.

He appealed to all the BJP Ministers and MLAs to recall what the party promised to the people and act accordingly.

The gathering was also participated by BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda, BJP North East in-charge Ram Madhav and Zonal Organising Secretary Ajai Jamwal.